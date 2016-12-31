WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:31 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19539
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
which is why I said partly. rest is rubbish

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:39 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2879
tad rhino wrote:
fair points. but he's also let too many players go on to long, they are no longer either reliable or good enough. it was there to see for all, or those who wanted to see, last season. nothing has changed. no decent kicker, either in game or at goal, no leaders, no quality half back or full back. its easy to do things on the cheap when you have a spine of quality players who are also leaders. when they have gone you need to rebuild.
you strengthen while on top. the rhinos havn't and I see a few seasons of turbelance ahead, I just pray we don't do a Bradford because I can see us struggling massively.
the spine is weak and rudderless. that's the issue


Nobody saw last season coming and most on here were predicting even more success.
Not much has changed has it?

I'd have preferred us to bring in a new half back but I'm happy to give the youngsters a go before we do that and while I doubt we'll win anything, top 4 certainly isn't beyond us in 2017.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:44 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19539
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I agree nobody saw last season coming but not to do anything after last season is criminal. at least 2/3 quality players were needed.
as for top 4 bottom 4 would be nearer

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:45 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2879
tad rhino wrote:
I agree nobody saw last season coming but not to do anything after last season is criminal. at least 2/3 quality players were needed.
as for top 4 bottom 4 would be nearer


We'll see.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:32 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14584
loiner81 wrote:
Nobody saw last season coming


Rubbish. Despite all the myths on here about writing off etc, quite a few could see what was coming. Bad planning is bad planning. Only the eternal optimists were oblivious to that.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:32 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15068
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
So I think the people suggesting we get rid of a player once he gets beyond his peak needs to remember that the foundation the golden decade was built on was loyalty and people buying into the club, whilst potentially sacrificing the highest personal rewards.

If you get rid of the players who have served so well, once they are older I think you'll find loyalty harder to come by in coming generations.

Now, I think the transition could have been managed better, though this may be a failing of the salary cap. I think people need to look at the bigger picture sometimes, though I think our current squad looks like it is the weakest I can remember us starting a season with

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:48 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19539
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
The Eagle wrote:
So I think the people suggesting we get rid of a player once he gets beyond his peak needs to remember that the foundation the golden decade was built on was loyalty and people buying into the club, whilst potentially sacrificing the highest personal rewards.

If you get rid of the players who have served so well, once they are older I think you'll find loyalty harder to come by in coming generations.

Now, I think the transition could have been managed better, though this may be a failing of the salary cap. I think people need to look at the bigger picture sometimes, though I think our current squad looks like it is the weakest I can remember us starting a season with



but you can't have 4/5 players, most in key positions, getting old at once. you have to phase it. and its not just getting rid. you help them take coaching badges, maybe help train them for new jobs within the game.
they wouldn't simply be dumped

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:15 pm
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1558
Location: Meltham
Biff Tannen wrote:
i'm just struggling trying to recall the days that GH sat in on the signings of Hanley, Lyons, Schofield,Crooks and Iro...


Or 'Furness' and 'Anderson' either.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:34 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 128
The Eagle wrote:
So I think the people suggesting we get rid of a player once he gets beyond his peak needs to remember that the foundation the golden decade was built on was loyalty and people buying into the club, whilst potentially sacrificing the highest personal rewards.

If you get rid of the players who have served so well, once they are older I think you'll find loyalty harder to come by in coming generations.

Now, I think the transition could have been managed better, though this may be a failing of the salary cap. I think people need to look at the bigger picture sometimes, though I think our current squad looks like it is the weakest I can remember us starting a season with
Has GH best squad ever been rolled out yet!

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:36 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15068
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Has GH best squad ever been rolled out yet!
I'm not sure even the Leeds media team could spin this as the best squad
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, C O Jones, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Joe Banjo, Juan Cornetto, Kenny236, leg_end, Maverick Rhino, Seth, StoneColdJaneAusten, tad rhino, The Eagle, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,2621,66975,6164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  