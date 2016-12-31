|
which is why I said partly. rest is rubbish
Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:39 pm
Nobody saw last season coming and most on here were predicting even more success.
Not much has changed has it?
I'd have preferred us to bring in a new half back but I'm happy to give the youngsters a go before we do that and while I doubt we'll win anything, top 4 certainly isn't beyond us in 2017.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:44 pm
I agree nobody saw last season coming but not to do anything after last season is criminal. at least 2/3 quality players were needed.
as for top 4 bottom 4 would be nearer
Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:45 pm
We'll see.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:32 pm
Rubbish. Despite all the myths on here about writing off etc, quite a few could see what was coming. Bad planning is bad planning. Only the eternal optimists were oblivious to that.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:32 pm
So I think the people suggesting we get rid of a player once he gets beyond his peak needs to remember that the foundation the golden decade was built on was loyalty and people buying into the club, whilst potentially sacrificing the highest personal rewards.
If you get rid of the players who have served so well, once they are older I think you'll find loyalty harder to come by in coming generations.
Now, I think the transition could have been managed better, though this may be a failing of the salary cap. I think people need to look at the bigger picture sometimes, though I think our current squad looks like it is the weakest I can remember us starting a season with
Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:48 pm
but you can't have 4/5 players, most in key positions, getting old at once. you have to phase it. and its not just getting rid. you help them take coaching badges, maybe help train them for new jobs within the game.
they wouldn't simply be dumped
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:15 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Or 'Furness' and 'Anderson' either.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 3:34 pm
Has GH best squad ever been rolled out yet!
Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:36 pm
I'm not sure even the Leeds media team could spin this as the best squad
