So I think the people suggesting we get rid of a player once he gets beyond his peak needs to remember that the foundation the golden decade was built on was loyalty and people buying into the club, whilst potentially sacrificing the highest personal rewards.
If you get rid of the players who have served so well, once they are older I think you'll find loyalty harder to come by in coming generations.
Now, I think the transition could have been managed better, though this may be a failing of the salary cap. I think people need to look at the bigger picture sometimes, though I think our current squad looks like it is the weakest I can remember us starting a season with