tad rhino wrote:
fair points. but he's also let too many players go on to long, they are no longer either reliable or good enough. it was there to see for all, or those who wanted to see, last season. nothing has changed. no decent kicker, either in game or at goal, no leaders, no quality half back or full back. its easy to do things on the cheap when you have a spine of quality players who are also leaders. when they have gone you need to rebuild.
you strengthen while on top. the rhinos havn't and I see a few seasons of turbelance ahead, I just pray we don't do a Bradford because I can see us struggling massively.
the spine is weak and rudderless. that's the issue
Nobody saw last season coming and most on here were predicting even more success.
Not much has changed has it?
I'd have preferred us to bring in a new half back but I'm happy to give the youngsters a go before we do that and while I doubt we'll win anything, top 4 certainly isn't beyond us in 2017.