tad rhino wrote:

fair points. but he's also let too many players go on to long, they are no longer either reliable or good enough. it was there to see for all, or those who wanted to see, last season. nothing has changed. no decent kicker, either in game or at goal, no leaders, no quality half back or full back. its easy to do things on the cheap when you have a spine of quality players who are also leaders. when they have gone you need to rebuild.

you strengthen while on top. the rhinos havn't and I see a few seasons of turbelance ahead, I just pray we don't do a Bradford because I can see us struggling massively.

the spine is weak and rudderless. that's the issue