Ronnies Dad wrote:
Fully agree with the comments of Batley Rhino, we need to spend big and soon, and we need a change of direction on the coaching front. I think Mac has done a good job, but the whole thing needs a massive shake up, unless we fancy a trip to Odsal next year !!
this
Garry is not the same CEO that he was he could find decent players and entice big names to the club Furness Anderson carol buderis iro blackmoor kemp cliff Lyons glanville schofield crooks Hanley duneman many more with the money from the Wembleys grand finals wcc the elusive treble and the massive season ticket sales etc we seem to invest less and less in playing staff we can get away with a few cheap cap players but not the majority definite change in tack from gh to his early days it's not all down to the cap we've had that now.
Chesterrhino wrote:
Garry is not the same CEO that he was he could find decent players and entice big names to the club Furness Anderson carol buderis iro blackmoor kemp cliff Lyons glanville schofield crooks Hanley duneman many more with the money from the Wembleys grand finals wcc the elusive treble and the massive season ticket sales etc we seem to invest less and less in playing staff we can get away with a few cheap cap players but not the majority definite change in tack from gh to his early days it's not all down to the cap we've had that now.
He did alright in 2016, signing both Ferres and Segeyaro and while some were declaring that all he cared about was selling t-shirts and chicken nuggets on match day, he's quietly and quickly gone on to sign an exciting looking (and probably not cheap) replacement for Chicko.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
loiner81 wrote:
He did alright in 2016, signing both Ferres and Segeyaro and while some were declaring that all he cared about was selling t-shirts and chicken nuggets on match day, he's quietly and quickly gone on to sign an exciting looking (and probably not cheap) replacement for Chicko.
fair points. but he's also let too many players go on to long, they are no longer either reliable or good enough. it was there to see for all, or those who wanted to see, last season. nothing has changed. no decent kicker, either in game or at goal, no leaders, no quality half back or full back. its easy to do things on the cheap when you have a spine of quality players who are also leaders. when they have gone you need to rebuild.
you strengthen while on top. the rhinos havn't and I see a few seasons of turbelance ahead, I just pray we don't do a Bradford because I can see us struggling massively.
the spine is weak and rudderless. that's the issue
The main problem he's got is when he took over the club hadn't had any success for years, the team was able to build up slowly to it.
Now the bar has been raised significantly, success isn't a pipe dream, it's a reality and it's demanded.
The transition from also rans to champions didn't come easy, but the slide from top dogs back down will be, that's sport.
Transition is a dirty word, but we are definitely up to our waist in it.
Sat Dec 31, 2016 11:56 am
I would agree. but with a bit of forethought and forward planning it could, and should, have been a lot easier transistion
tad rhino wrote:
I would agree. but with a bit of forethought and forward planning it could, and should, have been a lot easier transistion
Agreed, this is what troubles me most, the writing was on the wall, the only ones who failed to see it were those who had the power to do something about it.
Chesterrhino wrote:
Garry is not the same CEO that he was he could find decent players and entice big names to the club Furness Anderson carol buderis iro blackmoor kemp cliff Lyons glanville schofield crooks Hanley duneman many more with the money from the Wembleys grand finals wcc the elusive treble and the massive season ticket sales etc we seem to invest less and less in playing staff we can get away with a few cheap cap players but not the majority definite change in tack from gh to his early days it's not all down to the cap we've had that now.
This post is a pee take right?
