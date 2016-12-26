|
marathonman wrote:
Gary, perhaps you could have mentioned it was just a ' training session' and saved a lot of people their hard earned £18. i cottoned on to this scam a few year ago and go cycling or walking instead on Boxing Day now.
It wasn't many years ago they tried to have two reserve games at full price!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:45 pm
The game was £5 cheaper than a normal game, and the squad was announced last week.
The game has been the same level of intensity for many years, if you fork out every year expecting something different them you only have yourself to blame if you're unhappy
Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:41 pm
The Eagle wrote:
The game was £5 cheaper than a normal game, and the squad was announced last week.
The game has been the same level of intensity for many years, if you fork out every year expecting something different them you only have yourself to blame if you're unhappy
What patronising BS.
It's far from unreasonable to expect something that resembles an organised RL Team or that those taking part have a clue & actually give a flying one especially after last years farce.
Not one game in the corresponding past fixtures has resembled the low of todays nor has it ever been flippently dismissed as an opposed training run by the Coach.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:53 am
I didn't have a problem with Macs press conference. I think people are looking for any opportunity to stick the boot in. This has been the theme from day one of his tenure.
But personally I would have thought that the club would have targeted this game as a statement of intent moving forward after last season. I would have had everyone available playing (Ward included). Obviously the club don't see it like that.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:15 am
sgtwilko wrote:
I didn't have a problem with Macs press conference. I think people are looking for any opportunity to stick the boot in. This has been the theme from day one of his tenure.
But personally I would have thought that the club would have targeted this game as a statement of intent moving forward after last season. I would have had everyone available playing (Ward included). Obviously the club don't see it like that.
Hope yer all good down under mate!
Wrt Mc.D did you see his pre-match PC?
He basically said last years Boxing Day game "set the tone" for a poor year & that this year although it would still be a gauge for where we're at he was looking foreard to it as were the team more than hinting they wanted to lay a firm marker down early.
What was actually "served up" was a big turd sarnie no mayo then dismissed as a public training session so imo he deserves all the stick he gets wrt today & last year.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:31 am
The Eagle wrote:
The game was £5 cheaper than a normal game, and the squad was announced last week.
The game has been the same level of intensity for many years, if you fork out every year expecting something different them you only have yourself to blame if you're unhappy
Stop talking sense.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:01 pm
To go back to the original topic, time for GH to go, absolutely categorically not. However if the question was, time for GH to step up and deliver some better quality players, playing under a new refreshed coaching regime, absolutely categorically yes.
I've heard there are some good kids in the U16's but realistically they are 5 years away so far too long to wait for. It's a shame to see the likes of Kallum Watkins going backwards due to the work he's having to do to cover for others deficiencies. 2017 promises to be a landmark year one way or the other.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:39 pm
Fully agree with the comments of Batley Rhino, we need to spend big and soon, and we need a change of direction on the coaching front. I think Mac has done a good job, but the whole thing needs a massive shake up, unless we fancy a trip to Odsal next year !!
Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:49 pm
The Eagle wrote:
The game was £5 cheaper than a normal game, and the squad was announced last week.
The game has been the same level of intensity for many years, if you fork out every year expecting something different them you only have yourself to blame if you're unhappy
That isn't true at all. The performance and intensity has dropped alarmingly over last couple of years. Not saying it was anything to write home about the previous couple of years to that, but it was certainly a lot more indicative of what you would expect, compared to last two.
This one more than any other though, considering the messages out of the club, and what was endured last season, you would have just expected at the very least, some level of performance to give some encouragement.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:03 pm
Completely agree Gotcha & exactly the point i've been trying to get across elsewhere.
