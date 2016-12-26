The Eagle wrote: The game was £5 cheaper than a normal game, and the squad was announced last week.



The game has been the same level of intensity for many years, if you fork out every year expecting something different them you only have yourself to blame if you're unhappy

That isn't true at all. The performance and intensity has dropped alarmingly over last couple of years. Not saying it was anything to write home about the previous couple of years to that, but it was certainly a lot more indicative of what you would expect, compared to last two.This one more than any other though, considering the messages out of the club, and what was endured last season, you would have just expected at the very least, some level of performance to give some encouragement.