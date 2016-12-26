To go back to the original topic, time for GH to go, absolutely categorically not. However if the question was, time for GH to step up and deliver some better quality players, playing under a new refreshed coaching regime, absolutely categorically yes.
I've heard there are some good kids in the U16's but realistically they are 5 years away so far too long to wait for. It's a shame to see the likes of Kallum Watkins going backwards due to the work he's having to do to cover for others deficiencies. 2017 promises to be a landmark year one way or the other.
