sgtwilko wrote: I didn't have a problem with Macs press conference. I think people are looking for any opportunity to stick the boot in. This has been the theme from day one of his tenure.



But personally I would have thought that the club would have targeted this game as a statement of intent moving forward after last season. I would have had everyone available playing (Ward included). Obviously the club don't see it like that.

Hope yer all good down under mate!Wrt Mc.D did you see his pre-match PC?He basically said last years Boxing Day game "set the tone" for a poor year & that this year although it would still be a gauge for where we're at he was looking foreard to it as were the team more than hinting they wanted to lay a firm marker down early.What was actually "served up" was a big turd sarnie no mayo then dismissed as a public training session so imo he deserves all the stick he gets wrt today & last year.