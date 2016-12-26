The game was £5 cheaper than a normal game, and the squad was announced last week.
The game has been the same level of intensity for many years, if you fork out every year expecting something different them you only have yourself to blame if you're unhappy
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Budgiezilla, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, captaincaveman, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, ColD, craig hkr, ducknumber1, FGB, Ginger, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Hutchyfromcas, illy, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, Marcus's Bicycle, Maverick Rhino, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, sgtwilko, STEVENM1000, SydneyRhino, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, tigertot, Waterloo Winger, Wheels, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 370 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|