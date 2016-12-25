WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Time for heatherington to go?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Time for heatherington to go?

 
Post a reply

Re: Time for heatherington to go?

Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 1:25 pm
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1543
Location: London
Meh! Another double/treble winning year coming into view for the mighty Rhinos. Happy Festive Season one and all. Big issue for me...will I come top of the prediction league at the end of the regular season just like last year?
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)

Re: Time for heatherington to go?

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:15 am
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 12
Cheers for the welcome bill.
To all

Having been a viewer on this site for a fair number of years but never. Posted I have made the following observations.
It's full of grammar and spelling police not interested at all in the debates about our beloved rhinos surely the. Reason we are supposed to be on the forum,these people only wait like vultures to denounce and are arseholes imho.

Posters who have agendas against others who only want to remind them about what they have posted before it's like my dads bigger than your dad you predicted this etc these are the poster snipers probably never played rugby or visited headingley.

Keyboard warriors posting comments they would definitely not have the balls to say to the others faces.


Come on people we can all have opinions try be objective don't be blinkered this includes the mods.

Re: Time for heatherington to go?

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 12:02 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5775
Location: philadelphia PA
I think the rebuilding is going to take quite a long time ,Mags and Burrow will be leaving next year if not this .Then one or two more will be following them. After last season I will be satisfied makng the eight
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: Time for heatherington to go?

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 12:49 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19511
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
judging by today's shambles it might take longer

Re: Time for heatherington to go?

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:52 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19511
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
whilst he doesn't need to go he bloody certainly needs to up his game. buying crappy second rate players won't help him.
buy second rate players you get a second rate team

Re: Time for heatherington to go?

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:31 pm
Jonesy's a Legend User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1680
Location: in the stanningley club house
tad rhino wrote:
whilst he doesn't need to go he bloody certainly needs to up his game. buying crappy second rate players won't help him.
buy second rate players you get a second rate team


the rebuild of our squad and more importantly getting some top quality players in surely has to be a priority for 2018
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, budgiefirth, Bullsmad, C O Jones, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, His Bobness, Iggy79, Jonesy's a Legend, Jrrhino, Mable_Syrup, malcadele, marathonman, MarioRugby, Maverick Rhino, oldmanrhino, Paddyfc, RHINO-MARK, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, sarge1, Smew, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, Tricky2309, unknownlegend and 433 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,4341,71175,6104,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  