Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:53 pm
William Eve wrote:
An interesting assertion on your part but an erroneous one because I've yet to make a prediction for 2017 and I've certainly not entered into any bets attached to any caveats either.


I wouldn't be making any predictions either, based on your previous attempts.

BUT

Hang on a minute, isn't this post, that The Printer was alluding to, a prediction?...

William Eve wrote:
No amount of tinkering or emphasis on defence can alter the fact that Leeds current spine of 1,6,7 and 9 is awful... Golding, Sutcliffe, Lilley, Stretcher Boy (who will probably miss half the season) and Burrow.

As always, Leeds fate is also dependent upon the rest of the SL competition, which, for the most part is also pants. But the majority of them do appear to employ a better spine than Leeds.

If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.


Also, is waiting to hear if there are any new additions a caveat?

So are you sticking with 8th to 10th or waiting to hear about any more new signings, which would make you a bit of a hypocrite wouldn't it?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:23 pm
William Eve wrote:
An interesting assertion on your part but an erroneous one because I've yet to make a prediction for 2017 and I've certainly not entered into any bets attached to any caveats either.


I never said you had, just posting another example to the one you added.....you know, for a "balanced view" :)

However along with the quote of yours Lionet81 posted and the following one it certainly seems you're covering your bases on Leeds finishing anywhere from Top 4 to Bottom 4 :LOL:

William Eve wrote:
Leeds earned that WBSLR tag last season by finishing in the Super Duper Qualifiers, AKA Middle Eights.

The jury is out in 2017 IMO. The Leeds squad has WBSLR written all over it but there's so many other crap squads in SL that it's not out of the question Leeds could finish in the Top 4. If they do, it'll be confirmation of another season of declining playing standards across the board.


Caveats by plenty.....duly noted......balanced view.....etc. etc.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:58 pm
Still no prediction made on my part.

Supposition instead? Definitely.

Feel free to trawl my posts further for evidence of a prediction though.
