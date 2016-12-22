William Eve wrote: An interesting assertion on your part but an erroneous one because I've yet to make a prediction for 2017 and I've certainly not entered into any bets attached to any caveats either.

William Eve wrote: No amount of tinkering or emphasis on defence can alter the fact that Leeds current spine of 1,6,7 and 9 is awful... Golding, Sutcliffe, Lilley, Stretcher Boy (who will probably miss half the season) and Burrow.



As always, Leeds fate is also dependent upon the rest of the SL competition, which, for the most part is also pants. But the majority of them do appear to employ a better spine than Leeds.



If there are no additions to the current squad, I'm thinking lower, around 8th to 10th.

I wouldn't be making any predictions either, based on your previous attempts.BUTHang on a minute, isn't this post, that The Printer was alluding to, a prediction?...Also, is waiting to hear if there are any new additions a caveat?So are you sticking with 8th to 10th or waiting to hear about any more new signings, which would make you a bit of a hypocrite wouldn't it?