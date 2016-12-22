William Eve wrote: When it's time for the 2017 predictions thread, everyone should make a prediction followed by a caveat.



An example of a prediction followed by a caveat would be something like...



Prediction : Leeds will finish in the Top 4.

Caveat : My very optimistic prediction for this year



The above covers both bases of Top 4 and finishing outside the Top 4, AKA a Win Win, or I was right, I was right.

I've made my prediction for 2017.Top 4.I've even put a bet on it.Have you made a firm prediction or do we have a multitude of posts on various topics making lots of different predictions based on the weather, other clubs standards or terrorist bombings in New York?Why not take this opportunity to make your final prediction for 2017? It'd be a first go on, you know you really want to....