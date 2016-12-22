|
Right lads.
Bet has been made, lets leave it at that eh?
I've hurt me wrist this morning and I cant be bovved deleting huge swathes of threads today.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:17 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Right lads.
Bet has been made, lets leave it at that eh?
I've hurt me wrist this morning and I cant be bovved deleting huge swathes of threads today.
Too busy to plait fog today anyway, you'll be pleased to hear.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:19 am
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:25 am
When it's time for the 2017 predictions thread, everyone should make a prediction followed by a caveat.
An example of a prediction followed by a caveat would be something like...
Prediction: Leeds will finish in the Top 4.
Caveat: My very optimistic prediction for this year
The above covers both bases of Top 4 and finishing outside the Top 4, AKA a Win Win, or I was right, I was right.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:42 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
I've hurt me wrist this morning
Don't dare ask how.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:51 am
William Eve wrote:
When it's time for the 2017 predictions thread, everyone should make a prediction followed by a caveat.
An example of a prediction followed by a caveat would be something like...
Prediction: Leeds will finish in the Top 4.
Caveat: My very optimistic prediction for this year
The above covers both bases of Top 4 and finishing outside the Top 4, AKA a Win Win, or I was right, I was right.
Something like....
Prediction - Leeds won't make the top 4 and will be lucky to avoid being in the middle 8's because the spine of the team is rubbish.
Caveat - But they may also make the top 4 if standards drop to a new low in SL.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:51 pm
William Eve wrote:
When it's time for the 2017 predictions thread, everyone should make a prediction followed by a caveat.
An example of a prediction followed by a caveat would be something like...
Prediction: Leeds will finish in the Top 4.
Caveat: My very optimistic prediction for this year
The above covers both bases of Top 4 and finishing outside the Top 4, AKA a Win Win, or I was right, I was right.
I've made my prediction for 2017.
Top 4.
I've even put a bet on it.
Have you made a firm prediction or do we have a multitude of posts on various topics making lots of different predictions based on the weather, other clubs standards or terrorist bombings in New York?
Why not take this opportunity to make your final prediction for 2017? It'd be a first go on, you know you really want to....
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
