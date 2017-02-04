WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Matt Parcell song

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:26 pm
Jrrhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 208
Maybe

Matt Parcell is magic he where the magic hat, was gonna stay in Oz, but then he said **** that, he passes too the left he passes to the right and when we win the super league we'll sing this song all night!!!

Re: Matt Parcell song

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:47 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7434
You've got the tune right, the lyrics are wrong.

Matty Parcells magic, he wears a magic hat,
He came for Segeyaro, cos he's a f.....g t..t
He's wears the #9 shirt, he's passings dynamite,
And when we win the Super League we'll sing this song all night.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:59 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1706
Location: in the stanningley club house
Oh Matt Parcell is magic, he wears a magic hat,
He really wants to be with us and Chicko is a T1t
He's wears the number 9 shirt and his running is sublime
And when we win the Super League we'll sing this song all night.
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: Matt Parcell song

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:11 pm
Jrrhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 208
Frosties. wrote:
You've got the tune right, the lyrics are wrong.

Matty Parcells magic, he wears a magic hat,
He came for Segeyaro, cos he's a f.....g t..t
He's wears the #9 shirt, he's passings dynamite,
And when we win the Super League we'll sing this song all night.



Surely this must be his song now lyrics are spot on haha

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:52 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2257
Location: Going straight
Please no
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: Matt Parcell song

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:06 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2981
Frosties. wrote:
You've got the tune right, the lyrics are wrong.

Matty Parcells magic, he wears a magic hat,
He came for Segeyaro, cos he's a f.....g t..t
He's wears the #9 shirt, he's passings dynamite,
And when we win the Super League we'll sing this song all night.


Which idiot, or groups of idiots, come up with these songs?
The fact you've had to blank out some of the words speaks volumes.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Matt Parcell song

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 3:59 pm
Jrrhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 208
loiner81 wrote:
Which idiot, or groups of idiots, come up with these songs?
The fact you've had to blank out some of the words speaks volumes.



There is plenty of songs that have industrial language in them look at Delaney for example.

Re: Matt Parcell song

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:32 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2981
Jrrhino wrote:
There is plenty of songs that have industrial language in them look at Delaney for example.


I know and I cringe every time it's "sung".
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Matt Parcell song

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:02 am
Jrrhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 208
loiner81 wrote:
I know and I cringe every time it's "sung".


End of the day the songs are sung for atmosphere at games so lyrics shouldn't matter unless they really discriminate a player.

Re: Matt Parcell song

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:20 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2981
Jrrhino wrote:
End of the day the songs are sung for atmosphere at games so lyrics shouldn't matter unless they really discriminate a player.


Exactly, so no need for the foul language.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
