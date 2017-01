tad rhino wrote: he did ok. neat and tidy but no more. sure there will be better to come. looked ok

I think that describes our game tonight in general. A few touches of quality in a game we never really seemed to be troubled. Attack seemed to click ok, certainly better than last year. Defence was pretty solid and when broken scrambled rather than being in full blown panic mode.Parcell was keen with and without the ball and him and Burrow (who was good at scrum half) will give other teams fits alternating who goes in at 9 through a game. I think both Burrow and the team benefitted from him being able to choose when to inject himself in the game, and the defence likewise benefitted from having a proper 9 defending the middle.