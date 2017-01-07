|
William Eve wrote:
Not everyone is equipped with the requisite 'mantality', unlike yourself of course.
How much mantality
does it take to turn down a job you don't want in a country in which you've no desire to reside? I'm as capable of bottling difficult decisions as the next man but not signing seems a total no-brainer. Seems much more likely that there was a hefty dollop of opportunism thrown in.
That said, the club should be big enough to cut ties.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:39 pm
William Eve wrote:
I think his issues were there all along.
WRT his arrival at Leeds during the summer, he couldn't have dragged his heels more if he'd tried.
He made the best of it while he was in Leeds and talked everything up about his stay, but none of it was ever convincing. He was trying to convince himself more like.
As soon as he returned home, he will have known for definite he wasn't coming back.
I'm not prepared to belittle him for his choices. Homesickness might appear trivial and an excuse to some, but it's real to those who suffer from it. Not dealing with stuff like that can lead to depression and other mental health issues.
Anyone who reckons he ought to man up and serve out his contract at Leeds are @rseholes IMO. I include Leeds Rhinos management among them.
It has nothing to do with Homesickness, he signed for Leeds when nobody else wanted him. Employment or dole were his options.
Still with no other club willing to sign him he signed a contract extension with Leeds, no doubt for a fatter pay cheque if he took out the release clause.Extract from Daily Telegraph 22-11-2016
FORMER Penrith hooker James Segeyaro needs a release from English club Leeds to have any chance of joining Cronulla next season.
The Sharks have told the rake to get a release from the final two seasons on his contract if he wants to return to the NRL at the premiers.
A source close to Cronulla said the club had previously expressed an interest in Segeyaro and would only re-enter discussions if Leeds granted him a release.
“We spoke with James prior to him taking up the option at Leeds,” the source said.
“He had to make a decision by the first of September, but he decided to take up the option.
“If he is granted a release, then we would be happy to continue discussions again.”
Simple really. Greed was his motivation. If truly home sick then would have not signed a two year contract and would not have been looking to move to Cronulla before arranging a release from his Rhinos contract.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:52 pm
The usual suspects may actually have some valid points on this matter (and others), the problem is they become invalid and sh it all over their actual opinions as they just always take the opposite position to the club and you can bet your life they would had leeds let Segeyaro go without resistance
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:04 pm
Seth wrote:
The usual suspects may actually have some valid points on this matter (and others), the problem is they become invalid and sh it all over their actual opinions as they just always take the opposite position to the club and you can bet your life they would had leeds let Segeyaro go without resistance
O/T Seth you got any youngsters in our u15/u16's to look out for this year mate?
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:11 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
O/T Seth you got any youngsters in our u15/u16's to look out for this year mate?
Hi mate, no I've taken retirement (for now at least) from 13 years coaching. Looking forward to standing back for a change and seeing the 19s at various clubs including Harrison Scott and loui mcconnell at Leeds
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:34 pm
Seth wrote:
Hi mate, no I've taken retirement (for now at least) from 13 years coaching. Looking forward to standing back for a change and seeing the 19s at various clubs including Harrison Scott and loui mcconnell at Leeds
That's a shame but fair play mate you've put the hours in i really like the look of Loui he is a genuine leader a good talker & the kid has a huge engine.
I'll look out for yer & have a pint at Stanningley
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:39 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
O/T Seth you got any youngsters in our u15/u16's to look out for this year mate?
The bulk will be last years under 15's now at 16's. But from the new ones look out for Harry Anderson. We missed out big time on some good players, a few preferring Cas, but Anderson went the other way, and is a good lad and focused, with a big future.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:03 pm
Gotcha wrote:
The bulk will be last years under 15's now at 16's. But from the new ones look out for Harry Anderson. We missed out big time on some good players, a few preferring Cas, but Anderson went the other way, and is a good lad and focused, with a big future.
Good to hear.And if any of those lads have anything about them the opportunities will be there in the coming years.
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:14 pm
Looking at the Leeds U19's squad on the playing staff thread it appears we now only have 20 players including smith and Jordan-roberts ( who may get some first team action).
This seems a fairly low figure particularly as there are a few u17's in there.
Does anyone know of plans to sign some more up, possibly from Bulls, or is this a viable roster to use for the u19's season?
Hope you are well Seth
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:20 pm
William Eve wrote:
I think his issues were there all along.
WRT his arrival at Leeds during the summer, he couldn't have dragged his heels more if he'd tried.
He made the best of it while he was in Leeds and talked everything up about his stay, but none of it was ever convincing. He was trying to convince himself more like.
As soon as he returned home, he will have known for definite he wasn't coming back.
I'm not prepared to belittle him for his choices. Homesickness might appear trivial and an excuse to some, but it's real to those who suffer from it. Not dealing with stuff like that can lead to depression and other mental health issues.
Anyone who reckons he ought to man up and serve out his contract at Leeds are @rseholes IMO. I include Leeds Rhinos management among them.
I think everyone would agree that homesickness can be a serious problem......that's why when someone uses it in a cynical way like Segeyaro did to dodge out of a contract it stinks.
