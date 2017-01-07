William Eve wrote: I think his issues were there all along.



WRT his arrival at Leeds during the summer, he couldn't have dragged his heels more if he'd tried.



He made the best of it while he was in Leeds and talked everything up about his stay, but none of it was ever convincing. He was trying to convince himself more like.



As soon as he returned home, he will have known for definite he wasn't coming back.



I'm not prepared to belittle him for his choices. Homesickness might appear trivial and an excuse to some, but it's real to those who suffer from it. Not dealing with stuff like that can lead to depression and other mental health issues.



Anyone who reckons he ought to man up and serve out his contract at Leeds are @rseholes IMO. I include Leeds Rhinos management among them.

Extract from Daily Telegraph 22-11-2016



FORMER Penrith hooker James Segeyaro needs a release from English club Leeds to have any chance of joining Cronulla next season.



The Sharks have told the rake to get a release from the final two seasons on his contract if he wants to return to the NRL at the premiers.



A source close to Cronulla said the club had previously expressed an interest in Segeyaro and would only re-enter discussions if Leeds granted him a release.



“We spoke with James prior to him taking up the option at Leeds,” the source said.



“He had to make a decision by the first of September, but he decided to take up the option.



“If he is granted a release, then we would be happy to continue discussions again.”

It has nothing to do with Homesickness, he signed for Leeds when nobody else wanted him. Employment or dole were his options.Still with no other club willing to sign him he signed a contract extension with Leeds, no doubt for a fatter pay cheque if he took out the release clause.Simple really. Greed was his motivation. If truly home sick then would have not signed a two year contract and would not have been looking to move to Cronulla before arranging a release from his Rhinos contract.