William Eve wrote:
I think his issues were there all along.
WRT his arrival at Leeds during the summer, he couldn't have dragged his heels more if he'd tried.
He made the best of it while he was in Leeds and talked everything up about his stay, but none of it was ever convincing. He was trying to convince himself more like.
As soon as he returned home, he will have known for definite he wasn't coming back.
I'm not prepared to belittle him for his choices. Homesickness might appear trivial and an excuse to some, but it's real to those who suffer from it. Not dealing with stuff like that can lead to depression and other mental health issues.
Anyone who reckons he ought to man up and serve out his contract at Leeds are @rseholes IMO. I include Leeds Rhinos management among them.
My son worked in Australia for four years and I can tell you homesickness is a very serious issue. His mother and I spent hundreds of hours on facetime, mobile phones etc, supporting him through that.
Segeyaro would not have realised how bad it was until he returned to Aus and then it would have hit him. Plenty on here have no idea and it shows in there abject dismissal of a serious problem.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
William Eve wrote:
Anyone who reckons he ought to man up and serve out his contract at Leeds are @rseholes IMO. I include Leeds Rhinos management among them.
come on William, you know peoples issues are related to how he signed the deal and talked it up.. he used the club and wiped his aris on the contract! i dont want any player at the club who doesn't want to be here, have always taken that stance, it should be an honour to wear the blue and amber.
Sal Paradise wrote:
My son worked in Australia for four years and I can tell you homesickness is a very serious issue. His mother and I spent hundreds of hours on facetime, mobile phones etc, supporting him through that.
Segeyaro would not have realised how bad it was until he returned to Aus and then it would have hit him. Plenty on here have no idea and it shows in there abject dismissal of a serious problem.
Having served in the Forces for over 12yrs i know full well how homesickness can develop & how it effects people.
What i will say is i completely disagree that he wouldn't have known until he got home also just watch the special feature that ch9 did with him for the footy show it was obvious then he was very much a "stay at home" type who suffered from it & he was only at Penrith then.
Like BF says just don't sign the deal & come clean no-one held a gun to his head nor is he still a naive kid.
Sal Paradise wrote:
My son worked in Australia for four years and I can tell you homesickness is a very serious issue. His mother and I spent hundreds of hours on facetime, mobile phones etc, supporting him through that.
Segeyaro would not have realised how bad it was until he returned to Aus and then it would have hit him. Plenty on here have no idea and it shows in there abject dismissal of a serious problem.
Indeed, and no amount of lovely weather, beach, surf, friends and socialising can compensate for homesickness either.
WRT perception of mental health issues, there's a very long way to go at all levels.
Biff Tannen wrote:
come on William, you know peoples issues are related to how he signed the deal and talked it up.. he used the club and wiped his aris on the contract!
I've no idea how he signed the deal... have you?
People are allowed to make mistakes, it's what makes them human.
People are also allowed to talk their situation up, it's often a coping mechanism.
People are also entitled to conclude they can't cope.
There was no wiping of any @ris on any contract either, apart from in the minds of fans who are bitter just because their club CEO and coach are bitter.
The Sharks only return to training following the Xmas break this coming Monday - I wouldn't be surprised to see a deal finalised in the coming days....
Superted wrote:
The Sharks only return to training following the Xmas break this coming Monday - I wouldn't be surprised to see a deal finalised in the coming days....
You'd hope so then everyone can move on.
William Eve wrote:
I've no idea how he signed the deal... have you?
People are allowed to make mistakes, it's what makes them human.
People are also allowed to talk their situation up, it's often a coping mechanism.
People are also entitled to conclude they can't cope.
There was no wiping of any @ris on any contract either, apart from in the minds of fans who are bitter just because their club CEO and coach are bitter.
kudos for turning this into a 'poor segeyaro held to ransom on the verge of a break down...' blah blah thread and 'bad bad CEO sheeple fans' in the space of one page, you do it so well
I see Southstander's very own Bash Brothers are at it again.
Take a day off lads, it'll do you good. All this negativity just can't be good for anyone.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Biff Tannen wrote:
kudos for turning this into a 'poor segeyaro held to ransom on the verge of a break down...' blah blah thread and 'bad bad CEO sheeple fans' in the space of one page, you do it so well
#PrayForChicko
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
