Jonesy's a Legend wrote: perhaps he could use the trip back to the uk as therapy for the serious home sickness phobia that he has just recently discovered

I think his issues were there all along.WRT his arrival at Leeds during the summer, he couldn't have dragged his heels more if he'd tried.He made the best of it while he was in Leeds and talked everything up about his stay, but none of it was ever convincing. He was trying to convince himself more like.As soon as he returned home, he will have known for definite he wasn't coming back.I'm not prepared to belittle him for his choices. Homesickness might appear trivial and an excuse to some, but it's real to those who suffer from it. Not dealing with stuff like that can lead to depression and other mental health issues.Anyone who reckons he ought to man up and serve out his contract at Leeds are @rseholes IMO.