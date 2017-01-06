WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:58 pm
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 427
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Back on topic, are we to assume Parcell gets the 9 shirt?

GH confirmed it a couple of weeks ago mate.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:27 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 867
Must have missed that one.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:37 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4748
Location: Hill Valley
Are we almost at the point of the undisclosed fee for Segeyaro then? a substantial fee, more than we could have hoped for... ground breaking partnership with an NRL club etc... etc...
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:42 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1691
Location: in the stanningley club house
Biff Tannen wrote:
Are we almost at the point of the undisclosed fee for Segeyaro then? a substantial fee, more than we could have hoped for... ground breaking partnership with an NRL club etc... etc...

my thoughts too biff
imo i would have thought that the club should have been banging the drum on the 3rd january when chicko didn't return as planned for training and that the club were taking serious actions as a result

has anyone seen any such dialogue ?
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:38 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4633
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
my thoughts too biff
imo i would have thought that the club should have been banging the drum on the 3rd january when chicko didn't return as planned for training and that the club were taking serious actions as a result

has anyone seen any such dialogue ?

Since the club allegedly stopped paying him his wages long before the 3rd of January, what possible motive could Segeyaro have to return on that date?

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:48 am
Jonesy's a Legend
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 3:29 pm
Posts: 1691
Location: in the stanningley club house
William Eve wrote:
Since the club allegedly stopped paying him his wages long before the 3rd of January, what possible motive could Segeyaro have to return on that date?


perhaps he could use the trip back to the uk as therapy for the serious home sickness phobia that he has just recently discovered :lol:
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:58 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4633
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
perhaps he could use the trip back to the uk as therapy for the serious home sickness phobia that he has just recently discovered :lol:

I think his issues were there all along.

WRT his arrival at Leeds during the summer, he couldn't have dragged his heels more if he'd tried.

He made the best of it while he was in Leeds and talked everything up about his stay, but none of it was ever convincing. He was trying to convince himself more like.

As soon as he returned home, he will have known for definite he wasn't coming back.

I'm not prepared to belittle him for his choices. Homesickness might appear trivial and an excuse to some, but it's real to those who suffer from it. Not dealing with stuff like that can lead to depression and other mental health issues.

Anyone who reckons he ought to man up and serve out his contract at Leeds are @rseholes IMO.
