Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:57 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4628
rollin thunder wrote:
In all fairness Leon Pryce was a poor mans Leon Pryce.

At least he wasn't a poor man's Karl Pryce.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:12 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7701
Location: SWMC Coach
Jesus, what a thought.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:14 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4742
Location: Hill Valley
William Eve wrote:
At least he wasn't a poor man's Karl Pryce.


I'm trying really hard to imagine that but all i can muster is thoughts of a 6" 5 inch 250lb lump of wood :D
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:26 am
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5206
Biff Tannen wrote:
I'm trying really hard to imagine that but all i can muster is thoughts of a 6" 5 inch 250lb lump of wood :D


Lump of lard surely? Wood is hard.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:44 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4742
Location: Hill Valley
Old Feller wrote:
Lump of lard surely? Wood is hard.


Of course, please pardon my over evaluation of Karl :)
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:27 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4628
Biff Tannen wrote:
Of course, please pardon my over evaluation of Karl :)

All the physical attributes for the sport but not the mindset.

A degree of psychopathic personality traits are required to play any form of rugby IMO.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:36 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 859
William Eve wrote:
All the physical attributes for the sport but not the mindset.

A degree of psychopathic personality traits are required to play any form of rugby IMO.


Agreed, must have been infuriating to coach or have in your team, especially as every so often he'd do something good (seem to remember a try where he changed ball carrying hand behind his back to finish in the corner) I was gobsmacked. Do more of that.
