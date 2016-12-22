WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:43 pm
Emagdnim13
chapylad wrote:
I think the concern is more around the experienced players not performing that worries me.



We need a fit McGuire, Sutty and Parcell to be supporting . Especially around Cuthbertson. Our game plan has to be offloads, support play, quick ptb and good ball to our centres
Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:04 am
Anybody expecting Mullally to step is living in on another planet - he is useless - an Aichurch clone - big imposing frame. good size - but they are both f******g useless. If hes not good enough for Wakefield & Hudds, what the hell is he going to do for us.
We`ve signed a second rate hooker, when we needed a tried & experienced head in the middle of the field, especially if you have young halfbacks.
We have a coach who can`t count past 13 - well maybe 14 or 15 occasionally and an owner who now is unwilling to put his hand in his pocket to sign some class players.
Irrespective of the standard of the other squads, the outlook for the standard of rugby that we are going to see is bleak , but I`m still bored with wall to wall football - roll on the new season !!!!

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:17 am
pep1505
Boxing day will be an interesting indicator for next season. Golding needs to show his class and Sutcliffe, Singleton and Lilley all need to get back to their best form

Sham Parcell wasn't here as it would be good to see him go

Delivery date?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:45 am
ant1
What is the ETA of The Parcell?
I presume no unexpected arrivals turned up at HQ on Tuesday.

Re: Delivery date?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:50 am
Next week

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:00 pm
Juan Cornetto
This looks like a very good signing and gives the squad more options. My main concern as last year is our lack of a proven game manager at half back. We need our forwards to put our half backs on the front foot and give them a chance to dominate a game. One last good season from McGuire could be the difference and Sutcliffe had to show he is able to take control at key times.

Interesting season ahead.
Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:20 pm
tad rhino
I don't think we have a controlling half back. to be fair lilley is the best by miles but not sure of his overall ability.
big year for sutciffe. not make or break but needs to step up

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:23 pm
Charlie Sheen
Sutcliffe seems to be a poor mans Leon Pryce to me, at the moment. For a half he doesn't involve himself in the game anywhere near as much as he should.
Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:31 pm
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Sutcliffe seems to be a poor mans Leon Pryce to me, at the moment. For a half he doesn't involve himself in the game anywhere near as much as he should.

In all fairness Leon Pryce was a poor mans Leon Pryce.
