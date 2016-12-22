Anybody expecting Mullally to step is living in on another planet - he is useless - an Aichurch clone - big imposing frame. good size - but they are both f******g useless. If hes not good enough for Wakefield & Hudds, what the hell is he going to do for us.

We`ve signed a second rate hooker, when we needed a tried & experienced head in the middle of the field, especially if you have young halfbacks.

We have a coach who can`t count past 13 - well maybe 14 or 15 occasionally and an owner who now is unwilling to put his hand in his pocket to sign some class players.

Irrespective of the standard of the other squads, the outlook for the standard of rugby that we are going to see is bleak , but I`m still bored with wall to wall football - roll on the new season !!!!