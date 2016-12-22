WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

 
Mark Laurie wrote:
With my glass half full of mulled wine, he is young , fast which Leeds really need and will be keen to play.

With my glass half full of billy Eve's slash he is very inexperienced. Put alongside a rookie fullback and fairly young stand off we don't have much know how in the key positions. If McGuire is injury prone again and lilley comes in, I think it will be a real test and probably an unfair one on that quartet. I could then see Sutcliffe to full back, Jimmy k to 4 and moon into the halves. I know tad rhino and others are not keen on this but it would stiffen the defence and getting moon more ball can't be a bad thing.

Think Leeds took a conservative approach towards the back of last season to try and build some confidence and grind out wins to stay up at the end of a horror seen.

FWIW I think McD will want us to start quickly and play faster and more like the 2015 style next year. I think it will at least be more entertaining.

Wigan and wire look the 2 strongest again to me, I think there will be plenty of close games next year, whether our inexperienced key players can get us many wins remains to be seen.

Best wishes to all for the festive season.

One query for mr eve. Do we now start the new campaign with official SLWBR status?


in 2003/4 our spine was full of kids but it worked out fine, it all depends on how these young players handle pressure

and how good they are too

tad rhino wrote:
and how good they are too

This is the year the likes of Ward, sutcliffe, lilley, Golding,singo, Cameron smith jjr etr really need to stand up and show they are the real deal and make this side their own. Ward we already no is up to it, the others good prospects or jury still out. No excuses If this year they don't show up, the squad will need completely re building.

I for one think sutcliffe can get his confidence back we have a star.
