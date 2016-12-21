Mark Laurie wrote: With my glass half full of mulled wine, he is young , fast which Leeds really need and will be keen to play.



With my glass half full of billy Eve's slash he is very inexperienced. Put alongside a rookie fullback and fairly young stand off we don't have much know how in the key positions. If McGuire is injury prone again and lilley comes in, I think it will be a real test and probably an unfair one on that quartet. I could then see Sutcliffe to full back, Jimmy k to 4 and moon into the halves. I know tad rhino and others are not keen on this but it would stiffen the defence and getting moon more ball can't be a bad thing.



Think Leeds took a conservative approach towards the back of last season to try and build some confidence and grind out wins to stay up at the end of a horror seen.



FWIW I think McD will want us to start quickly and play faster and more like the 2015 style next year. I think it will at least be more entertaining.



Wigan and wire look the 2 strongest again to me, I think there will be plenty of close games next year, whether our inexperienced key players can get us many wins remains to be seen.



Best wishes to all for the festive season.



One query for mr eve. Do we now start the new campaign with official SLWBR status?

A very refreshing post full of tolerance and balanced opinion.Seasonal felicitations to you too.Like most folk last season, I was taken by surprise at the depths Leeds had sunk to. They were effectively the bottom team in SL for most of the season until Segeyaro arrived and provided some stability, along with a few returnees from injury.Like most folk, I still find it hard to believe Leeds were as dire as they were. Sitting in 12th position for a huge chunk of last season takes some doing in a 12 team league where two-thirds of the teams are WBSLR.Leeds earned that WBSLR tag last season by finishing in the Super Duper Qualifiers, AKA Middle Eights.The jury is out in 2017 IMO. The Leeds squad has WBSLR written all over it but there's so many other crap squads in SL that it's not out of the question Leeds could finish in the Top 4. If they do, it'll be confirmation of another season of declining playing standards across the board.