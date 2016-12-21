WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

 
Post a reply

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:29 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 639
With my glass half full of mulled wine, he is young , fast which Leeds really need and will be keen to play.

With my glass half full of billy Eve's slash he is very inexperienced. Put alongside a rookie fullback and fairly young stand off we don't have much know how in the key positions. If McGuire is injury prone again and lilley comes in, I think it will be a real test and probably an unfair one on that quartet. I could then see Sutcliffe to full back, Jimmy k to 4 and moon into the halves. I know tad rhino and others are not keen on this but it would stiffen the defence and getting moon more ball can't be a bad thing.

Think Leeds took a conservative approach towards the back of last season to try and build some confidence and grind out wins to stay up at the end of a horror seen.

FWIW I think McD will want us to start quickly and play faster and more like the 2015 style next year. I think it will at least be more entertaining.

Wigan and wire look the 2 strongest again to me, I think there will be plenty of close games next year, whether our inexperienced key players can get us many wins remains to be seen.

Best wishes to all for the festive season.

One query for mr eve. Do we now start the new campaign with official SLWBR status?

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:49 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4539
Mark Laurie wrote:
With my glass half full of mulled wine, he is young , fast which Leeds really need and will be keen to play.

With my glass half full of billy Eve's slash he is very inexperienced. Put alongside a rookie fullback and fairly young stand off we don't have much know how in the key positions. If McGuire is injury prone again and lilley comes in, I think it will be a real test and probably an unfair one on that quartet. I could then see Sutcliffe to full back, Jimmy k to 4 and moon into the halves. I know tad rhino and others are not keen on this but it would stiffen the defence and getting moon more ball can't be a bad thing.

Think Leeds took a conservative approach towards the back of last season to try and build some confidence and grind out wins to stay up at the end of a horror seen.

FWIW I think McD will want us to start quickly and play faster and more like the 2015 style next year. I think it will at least be more entertaining.

Wigan and wire look the 2 strongest again to me, I think there will be plenty of close games next year, whether our inexperienced key players can get us many wins remains to be seen.

Best wishes to all for the festive season.

One query for mr eve. Do we now start the new campaign with official SLWBR status?

A very refreshing post full of tolerance and balanced opinion.

Seasonal felicitations to you too.

Like most folk last season, I was taken by surprise at the depths Leeds had sunk to. They were effectively the bottom team in SL for most of the season until Segeyaro arrived and provided some stability, along with a few returnees from injury.

Like most folk, I still find it hard to believe Leeds were as dire as they were. Sitting in 12th position for a huge chunk of last season takes some doing in a 12 team league where two-thirds of the teams are WBSLR.

Leeds earned that WBSLR tag last season by finishing in the Super Duper Qualifiers, AKA Middle Eights.

The jury is out in 2017 IMO. The Leeds squad has WBSLR written all over it but there's so many other crap squads in SL that it's not out of the question Leeds could finish in the Top 4. If they do, it'll be confirmation of another season of declining playing standards across the board.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 9:06 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 639
William Eve wrote:
A very refreshing post full of tolerance and balanced opinion.

Seasonal felicitations to you too.

Like most folk last season, I was taken by surprise at the depths Leeds had sunk to. They were effectively the bottom team in SL for most of the season until Segeyaro arrived and provided some stability, along with a few returnees from injury.

Like most folk, I still find it hard to believe Leeds were as dire as they were. Sitting in 12th position for a huge chunk of last season takes some doing in a 12 team league where two-thirds of the teams are WBSLR.

Leeds earned that WBSLR tag last season by finishing in the Super Duper Qualifiers, AKA Middle Eights.

The jury is out in 2017 IMO. The Leeds squad has WBSLR written all over it but there's so many other crap squads in SL that it's not out of the question Leeds could finish in the Top 4. If they do, it'll be confirmation of another season of declining playing standards across the board.


I agree it looks very hard to call how the teams that finished outside top 4 last year will fare.

A good kicking game is key. Losing segeyaro weakens that area further. Be interesting to see who takes the responsibility for Leeds. However, the new dead ball rule may mean Leeds run even more last tackle ball than ever.

Must admit being a bit disappointed that they need to slip even further to achieve official SLWBR status, no trophies at all this year.

The awful term transition could be the watchword.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:25 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7969
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Have to say I've not really noticed Parcell in the NRL. I can explain Manly, as they were horrible this year and I hardly saw a game of theirs. I don't know why I don't remember any of his few Broncos games though.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:34 am
Emagdnim13 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 572
It's an interesting signing. Young, NRL experience, rated highly by Manly fans and certainly with speed to burn.
We also badly needed A hooker.

The three year deal is a gamble though...we badly need some stability at 9 so it makes sense...if he settles well, doesn't get home sick, doesn't get NRL interest and doesn't have injury risk hamstrings.
If anything goes wrong it could be another Achurch situation and very embarrassing for GH and Leeds.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:49 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4539
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Have to say I've not really noticed Parcell in the NRL. I can explain Manly, as they were horrible this year and I hardly saw a game of theirs. I don't know why I don't remember any of his few Broncos games though.

Hopefully, he'll be noticed in SL instead.

It ought to be easier for him to be a standout in SL who gets noticed.

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:22 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7677
Location: SWMC Coach
Nowt wrong with being noticed.

Worked with Segeyaro.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:28 am
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4539
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Nowt wrong with being noticed.

Worked with Segeyaro.

How could he be noticed when he was in a room all alone staring at four walls day and night?

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:58 am
pep1505 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 12, 2011 9:02 am
Posts: 272
[quote="Mark Laurie"]With my glass half full of mulled wine, he is young , fast which Leeds really need and will be keen to play.

With my glass half full of billy Eve's slash he is very inexperienced. Put alongside a rookie fullback and fairly young stand off we don't have much know how in the key positions. If McGuire is injury prone again and lilley comes in, I think it will be a real test and probably an unfair one on that quartet. I could then see Sutcliffe to full back, Jimmy k to 4 and moon into the halves. I know tad rhino and others are not keen on this but it would stiffen the defence and getting moon more ball can't be a bad thing.


I really don't get the sutcliffe to FB thing, which I know has a lot of support. I think he was wasted as FB as he was too slow and very apprehensive from the games I saw.

If Ashton bulks up, without losing his speed and agility, given a fair crack at No1 then he will be a star for the future

However, the supporters need to really get behind him - boost his confidence and hopefully all will work out.

I think a top 6 is realistic and with Parcell could even be top 4 . My biggest worry is McGuire I really hope he stays fit otherwise we could get into bother next season

Re: CONFIRMED | Matt Parcell from Manly Sea Eagles

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:27 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7677
Location: SWMC Coach
William Eve wrote:
How could he be noticed when he was in a room all alone staring at four walls day and night?


Webcam.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, django, dualcodefan, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Jamie101, JPrhino, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, Old Feller, OldFart2, Rammer, rollin thunder, Seth, suffolk rhinos, tad rhino, TrinityIHC, Willzay and 322 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,491,8832,08075,6004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  