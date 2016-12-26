WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Queen Liz quits the RFL

Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 12:19 pm
It can be no coincidence that the Queens has stepped down immediately before the Bulls announce their new owner. Obviously wanting to avoid a conflict of interest.

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:42 am
It is extremely disrespectful to call Queen Elisabeth II by the familiar diminutive "Liz."

You, the OP, do not know Her Majesty and never will.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 1:10 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It is extremely disrespectful to call Queen Elisabeth II by the familiar diminutive "Liz."

You, the OP, do not know Her Majesty and never will.


That's extremely disrespectful in my book

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 2:58 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
It is extremely disrespectful to call Queen Elisabeth II by the familiar diminutive "Liz."

You, the OP, do not know Her Majesty and never will.


Is Lis better then?
'We've got Alan Carr'
