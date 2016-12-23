wrencat1873 wrote:

Why ?



Because the Royals haven't wanted anything to do with our sport for 40 years ? and now some bright spark on a RL forum thinks that, just because our 90 year old Monarch has relinquished many of her "charities", we should suddenly hope for contact from some of her off spring, who, also cant be arsed with RL but, are more than happy to take the hospitality offered by the Rah, Rah version of rugby.

Sorry, PT but, this is nothing to do with being Northern or, wearing a metaphoric cloth cap, it's more to do with, we've managed without them for so long that IMO, it's beneath us to go grovelling to the ruling classes.

The very thought of "them" being enticed to come to a RL game makes me sick.



The fact that we've had so many televised finals for 40(ish) years and "they" dont give a damn about our sport.



Are you really that desperate to have an uninterested member of the Royal family come to one of our major games, it's embarrassing.



Personally, I dont believe that anyone should have to bow in front of another human being.

We all come on to the planet the same way and we all go out in a box and just because they may have gold handles on theirs doesnt make them any better than the rest of us.