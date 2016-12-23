|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Why ?
Because the Royals haven't wanted anything to do with our sport for 40 years ? and now some bright spark on a RL forum thinks that, just because our 90 year old Monarch has relinquished many of her "charities", we should suddenly hope for contact from some of her off spring, who, also cant be arsed with RL but, are more than happy to take the hospitality offered by the Rah, Rah version of rugby.
Sorry, PT but, this is nothing to do with being Northern or, wearing a metaphoric cloth cap, it's more to do with, we've managed without them for so long that IMO, it's beneath us to go grovelling to the ruling classes.
The very thought of "them" being enticed to come to a RL game makes me sick.
The fact that we've had so many televised finals for 40(ish) years and "they" dont give a damn about our sport.
Are you really that desperate to have an uninterested member of the Royal family come to one of our major games, it's embarrassing.
Personally, I dont believe that anyone should have to bow in front of another human being.
We all come on to the planet the same way and we all go out in a box and just because they may have gold handles on theirs doesnt make them any better than the rest of us.
Well said. Addressing a fellow human being as "Your Royal Highness " is pathetic and demeaning. I bet secretly they take the p*** out of us fellow human beings - sorry "subjects"
If "Prince" Harry deigns to attend a game it will be the same as when he goes to the Darts. Take a couple of his upper class mates with him have a jolly night out and have a laugh at how the proles behave. Stick to Twickers where your at home. We don't want your sort around here.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 5:24 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Let's drop the "grovelling to the ruling class" rhetoric for a minute.
The ginger one's supposedly patron of RL. We should make it clear we expect something from him in return for that honour. If it turns out he doesn't give a f*** then so be it, give him the push and make public the reason for having done so. But now he's taken up that role, it'd be plain f*****g daft not to try to engage him.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion but, I dont think that we will agree on this one.
For me, having been ignored (which you could also say disrespected) thy the hierarchy of our country for so long, I'm more than happy to manage without them for a bit longer.
Will having them there increase the profile of the sport or would we be better placed, spending outr time and effort, getting a few high profile celebrities to come along.
I'd be happier with Bradley Wiggins or someone of his ilk presenting the gongs.
As I said, afret so long, we can manage without, thanks.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:20 pm
HM The a Queen has stepped down from a number of appointments, including this. Sadly, the fact that Harry rather than William has been given the role shows that RL is way down the list of priorities for the establishment.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:21 am
Him
Dally wrote:
HM The a Queen has stepped down from a number of appointments, including this. Sadly, the fact that Harry rather than William has been given the role shows that RL is way down the list of priorities for the establishment.
He's been made Patron of the RFU too.
I get why people aren't enamoured with the Royal Family I just think if there's any chance at all of getting someone as high profile as Harry to an RL event we have to go for it. We could get all the celebrities we want to a game no-one is really going to notice. Harry makes people pay attention.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:23 pm
The British Monarchy, what do they actually do bar dress up as Nazi's, and give Nazi salutes.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:56 pm
Him
Look that's not enya wrote:
The British Monarchy, what do they actually do bar dress up as Nazi's, and give Nazi salutes.
They generate a sh|t-ton of media interest.
Sun Dec 25, 2016 7:08 pm
Him wrote:
They generate a sh|t-ton of media interest.
I can't stand any of them whether they generate a ton of media interest or not.
Sun Dec 25, 2016 9:04 pm
Him
Look that's not enya wrote:
I can't stand any of them whether they generate a ton of media interest or not.
I can't stand 99% of the media or politicians but we can't snub our noses at them. Sadly they run this country and if we want to get bigger as a sport we have to court them.
Sun Dec 25, 2016 11:11 pm
j.c
Priceless you whine like trapped rats when someone like this accepts a position like this in rl and you'd have whined like trapped rats if he'd said thanks but no thanks
Sun Dec 25, 2016 11:55 pm
Him wrote:
He's been made Patron of the RFU too.
I get why people aren't enamoured with the Royal Family I just think if there's any chance at all of getting someone as high profile as Harry to an RL event we have to go for it. We could get all the celebrities we want to a game no-one is really going to notice. Harry makes people pay attention.
The point I was making is that whilst Harry is high profile at present in 10 or 20 years time he won't be. He'll be just a minor royal. He'd slipped down the rankings big time since William got married and had kids,
