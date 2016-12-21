WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Queen Liz quits the RFL

Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:22 pm
Rob from Erith






wire-quin wrote:
His bird is from Toronto maybe he is one of the 5000 ST holders


Genius!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!



Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:48 pm
Orrell Lad






Clearwing wrote:
Excellent point. No way should the game attempt to engage with him in any way, shape or form. We'd only see the game plastered across the dailies or on the national news if we were unlucky enough to get him, or heaven forbid his brother, to attend the odd game. No way do we want that.


Who is going to attempt to engage with him, Fat Nigel? :lol:

He doesn't give 2 fooks about the game and will never attend an RL fixture ever. Wind your neck in.






Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:51 pm
Orrell Lad






http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/get-inspired/34226450

:WHISTLE:






Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:03 am
Chris28






Orrell Lad wrote:
He doesn't give 2 fooks about the game and will never attend an RL fixture ever. Wind your neck in.


A Royal spokesman said...




Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:22 pm
Orrell Lad






Chris28 wrote:
A Royal spokesman said...


Sorry.

"Wind one's neck in."






Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:44 pm
Him






I think we've got much more chance of getting Harry to an RL event than the Queen.

I hope the Aussies are putting a pitch in for the World Cup. If not we should be for the following one.

Re: Queen Liz quits the RFL

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:25 am
PopTart






If ever a thread made us look like the cloth cap northern folk the southerners think we are, this is it.

