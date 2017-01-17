Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am Posts: 16416 Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Gerry Monside wrote:
Apologies if I'm a bit behind the times here but from a Dons-selfish point of view, presumably Hull's decision (if correct) has a knock-on effect with any dual-reg arrangements.
Where would we stand in terms of preference? Would we rank behind Bradford for any choice of available players?
And I wonder why my faith in RL is in decline....
I thought the same when Radford made the offer ... but then I thought, what kind of an arrangement did we have last year? Not the greatest at times, very unreliable and inconsistent and I think GT is not the greatest fan of dependency. The nature of dependency means it brings as many disadvantages as advantages ... so apart from being useful when injuries strike, I think we should bin it.
