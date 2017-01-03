I feel for the Bradford fans as they're the ones caught up in the middle of this mess. We know what it's like; we've been there.



The RFL rules should be clear and unambiguous. If any team folds they should have to start at the bottom of the league pyramid.



The Scottish Football League stood firm with Rangers some years ago and put them into the bottom tier. I admired their stance for doing what was morally right. It is wrong that clubs should be able to be re-formed and carry on from where the old club left off. They are not accepting the debts of the previous club, why should they accept the privileges?



The RFL's thinking is clearly that a strong Bradford is good for the game and allowing them to stay in the Championship makes them a better proposition for new owners. I agree. BUT it is morally wrong. It shouldn't be allowed to happen. They should start in Championship 1.



This might not be in the Dons' best interest as it may make it harder for us to get out of this league but I do not offer my views on the subject with that in mind. Bradford may struggle to get a team together for the Championship. With their points deduction it's quite possible they may get relegated from the Championship anyway! But that's not the point, they should be starting the 2017 season in the Championship!