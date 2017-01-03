WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:42 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5984
All too fresh in my memory Geoff.

Got to feel for the fans .

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:17 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5984
Deleted my last post , am confused , are Bradford still in administration OR have they been liquidated ( if that's the correct term).

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:47 am
Wanderer User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47750
Location: Doncaster
weighman wrote:
Deleted my last post , am confused , are Bradford still in administration OR have they been liquidated ( if that's the correct term).


Definitely liquidated, players all free agents, a number have now signed for other clubs.

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:06 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5984
Still in administration according to some on the Bradford site , a technicality may be ?

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:01 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16410
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
Still in administration according to some on the Bradford site , a technicality may be ?

They were, they are liquidated now. Perhaps they are hard of understanding.
Someone can and probably will resurrect them as a new enterprise.
If they don't the Bulls are history.
Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:24 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5984
I will bow to the superior knowledge of Wanderer & S-O.

Who ever, if anyone, sets a up a new club has hell of a task getting out a team for the HKR game due to be played on the 5/2/17 !

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 11:56 am
Stand-Offish User avatar
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16410
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
They will be lent players, Hull and Warrington have thrown their names in the hat. Others would follow.
Is there a limit on loanees? There will be. They would have to put folk on short term contracts until they get going.
I'm guessing now.....

Some businessman associated with Sale has already set up a company in the Bradford's name and he spoke to the remaining players a fortnight ago in anticipation of getting the nod from the RFL.
Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:09 pm
weighman Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5984
An agreement has been reached , a new club BUT allowed stay in the Championship albeit with a -12 point penalty.
Mixed feelings on this , why should they be allowed to start in the Championship & not C1. However if they were to start in C1 & the former Bulls players left sign up it wouldn't help our chances to get out of this league !

It could only happen in RL , Toulouse & Toronto have had to start at the bottom . Going back when the Dons folded under Desmond we had to start at the bottom .

Lot of work to do before Bradford get a team out against HKR in early Feb. Good luck !

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:20 am
Double Movement User avatar
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1173
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
I feel for the Bradford fans as they're the ones caught up in the middle of this mess. We know what it's like; we've been there.

The RFL rules should be clear and unambiguous. If any team folds they should have to start at the bottom of the league pyramid.

The Scottish Football League stood firm with Rangers some years ago and put them into the bottom tier. I admired their stance for doing what was morally right. It is wrong that clubs should be able to be re-formed and carry on from where the old club left off. They are not accepting the debts of the previous club, why should they accept the privileges?

The RFL's thinking is clearly that a strong Bradford is good for the game and allowing them to stay in the Championship makes them a better proposition for new owners. I agree. BUT it is morally wrong. It shouldn't be allowed to happen. They should start in Championship 1.

This might not be in the Dons' best interest as it may make it harder for us to get out of this league but I do not offer my views on the subject with that in mind. Bradford may struggle to get a team together for the Championship. With their points deduction it's quite possible they may get relegated from the Championship anyway! But that's not the point, they should be starting the 2017 season in the Championship!
