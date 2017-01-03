An agreement has been reached , a new club BUT allowed stay in the Championship albeit with a -12 point penalty.
Mixed feelings on this , why should they be allowed to start in the Championship & not C1. However if they were to start in C1 & the former Bulls players left sign up it wouldn't help our chances to get out of this league !
It could only happen in RL , Toulouse & Toronto have had to start at the bottom . Going back when the Dons folded under Desmond we had to start at the bottom .
Lot of work to do before Bradford get a team out against HKR in early Feb. Good luck !