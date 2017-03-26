WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Forum 2017 Kit Sponsor

Re: Forum 2017 Kit Sponsor
Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:06 am
swifty62
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4723
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
swifty62 wrote:
£20 from me, any player.

sent to club today.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:58 pm
BRETT-HXRLFC
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 03, 2010 7:48 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Elland
Thank You Triran, i've added your 4 pledges = £20
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:12 pm
dazednconfused
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1187
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
Called in yesterday and left my £20 with Rick.
IF YOU WANT TO WIN IT YOU'VE GOT TO EARN IT.

DESIRE AND PASSION FOR 80 MINUTES.

COME ON FAX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:08 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1202
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
paid this afternoon
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:15 pm
dazednconfused
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1187
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
Did the kit draw take place on Sunday?
If so, any chance of putting up a list of who won what?
IF YOU WANT TO WIN IT YOU'VE GOT TO EARN IT.

DESIRE AND PASSION FOR 80 MINUTES.

COME ON FAX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:32 pm
BRETT-HXRLFC
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 03, 2010 7:48 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Elland
ill put results on here as soon i get them
