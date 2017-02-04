TBC wrote: That means he'll be back for a tough (on paper) run of fixtures. A baptism of fire.

Think they will all be tough this year. Think it will be a particularly tight table. Still am not convinced we will totally avoid the bottom four- but don't think we will be bothered by the million pound game.I can see that a couple of teams will have played well and be disappointed to finish in the bottom four. I also think that KR will be lucky to come up this year as the championship sides seem more evenly matched rather than the four or five strong sides and then the rest we've seen previously- and so I can see they will get little solid preparation for the middle eight games. -dont think they will be doing a Leigh and coming up by avoiding the MPG.