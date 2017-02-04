brearley84 wrote:
http://www.giantsrl.com/news/article/5899/mamo-cant-wait-to-rip
hes here!
such a shame he got the injury and missed a pre season
may take a while for him to settle in and playing catch up now
2018 at least he will get a pre season and wakeman!
Looks fit anyway,not the classic 'christmas turkey' who has allegedly been training the house down in Australia before jumping on the plane.
Reckon he's the sort of player you could chuck into the first team now and would be a huge asset - go forward and strong 'd',allowing for some possible misreads because he is not up to speed with the style of the players around him.