Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:03 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6819
brearley84 wrote:
http://www.giantsrl.com/news/article/5899/mamo-cant-wait-to-rip


hes here!

such a shame he got the injury and missed a pre season

may take a while for him to settle in and playing catch up now

2018 at least he will get a pre season and wakeman!


Looks fit anyway,not the classic 'christmas turkey' who has allegedly been training the house down in Australia before jumping on the plane.

Reckon he's the sort of player you could chuck into the first team now and would be a huge asset - go forward and strong 'd',allowing for some possible misreads because he is not up to speed with the style of the players around him.
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:25 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12196
Location: Huddersfield
stone says mamo probably around 4-5 weeks off playing

will have to be patient

but is macintosh plays the way he has been then we have no worries at full back
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:22 pm
TBC
Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 843
Location: Born in Fartown
That means he'll be back for a tough (on paper) run of fixtures. A baptism of fire.

Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 3:46 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7088
TBC wrote:
That means he'll be back for a tough (on paper) run of fixtures. A baptism of fire.


Think they will all be tough this year. Think it will be a particularly tight table. Still am not convinced we will totally avoid the bottom four- but don't think we will be bothered by the million pound game.
I can see that a couple of teams will have played well and be disappointed to finish in the bottom four. I also think that KR will be lucky to come up this year as the championship sides seem more evenly matched rather than the four or five strong sides and then the rest we've seen previously- and so I can see they will get little solid preparation for the middle eight games. -dont think they will be doing a Leigh and coming up by avoiding the MPG.
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:13 pm
boomer
Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1032
Location: Madeira
What would make me the happiest is McIntosh playing a blinder week in week out, and Mamo fighting for a place on the wing, or Centre (can he play Centre?) :shock:
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:22 pm
TBC
Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 843
Location: Born in Fartown
jools wrote:
Think they will all be tough this year. Think it will be a particularly tight table. Still am not convinced we will totally avoid the bottom four- but don't think we will be bothered by the million pound game.
I can see that a couple of teams will have played well and be disappointed to finish in the bottom four. I also think that KR will be lucky to come up this year as the championship sides seem more evenly matched rather than the four or five strong sides and then the rest we've seen previously- and so I can see they will get little solid preparation for the middle eight games. -dont think they will be doing a Leigh and coming up by avoiding the MPG.


I agree they're all tough in superleague these days but Mamo will be back facing Wigan (A), Leeds (H), Cas (A), St Helens (A), Catalans (H) and Warrington (A) within a month. More reason than ever to get off to a reasonable start.

As always pre-season means not a lot and it doesn't matter how much you've improved - the question is have you improved more than the opposition.

Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:35 pm
GIANT DAZ
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14441
Location: Overlooking the Canal
boomer wrote:
What would make me the happiest is McIntosh playing a blinder week in week out, and Mamo fighting for a place on the wing, or Centre (can he play Centre?) :shock:



Absolutely agree, and another plus point is hopefully Darnell will have a bit of SL experience too by the time Jake is ready.
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:41 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12196
Location: Huddersfield
jools wrote:
Think they will all be tough this year. Think it will be a particularly tight table. Still am not convinced we will totally avoid the bottom four- but don't think we will be bothered by the million pound game.
I can see that a couple of teams will have played well and be disappointed to finish in the bottom four. I also think that KR will be lucky to come up this year as the championship sides seem more evenly matched rather than the four or five strong sides and then the rest we've seen previously- and so I can see they will get little solid preparation for the middle eight games. -dont think they will be doing a Leigh and coming up by avoiding the MPG.


wonder how toulouse will go on this year,, could they challenge for a place in sl 2018?
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:52 pm
40 year old giant
Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 265
sky has us as 8th fine by me this year is a building year. the key is keeping the senior players fit a run of injurys at hb or prop and we could be in trouble again.any news on gaskill
