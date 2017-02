GiantJake1988 wrote: Mamo and Wakeman both received their visas and will be here by the end of next weekend as confirmed by Chris Thorman today.



Great news as Wakeman will now get 3 weeks training with the boys before the first game at Widnes and will feature in the Warrington friendly too hopefully.

How long before these guys get up to speed on the plays,not criticising for t'sake of it,but in the past it was used as an excuse cos they came in late so the season is just loved up,we just have to cop that as a fan - why?