Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 1:55 pm
jools wrote:
9 out?
Grix,wardle,Eorl, Huby, Ellis, wood,Connor,Johnson, who have I missed?

In Gaskell,Clough, Ferguson, Mamo

If we are counting larne from mid season then need to count brierley, Ormsby, ikahihifo, symonds as in. Do we also count robbo and ferres ? Even if we don't From start of season that's still 9 out 8 in, and we had a skinny squad last year!
What's more worrying to me is that stone has only got 1 player we know he really wants!


some not so good with maths on here!

yes its a small squad but similar to last season , some just seem to forget the players that came in during last season
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 2:26 pm
The interview with McIntosh today suggests full back is where he feels he could benefit the team the most and where he sees an opening at present.

Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 5:49 pm
GiantJake1988 wrote:
The interview with McIntosh today suggests full back is where he feels he could benefit the team the most and where he sees an opening at present.


yeh sounds like he will get a chance at full back in pre season and then maybe go into the opening sl games too if he impresses
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:10 am
jools wrote:
9 out?
Grix,wardle,Eorl, Huby, Ellis, wood,Connor,Johnson, who have I missed?

Larne Patrick.

Went out on loan until the end of the season then was off contract in the off season.
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:58 am
Wadski wrote:
Larne Patrick.

Went out on loan until the end of the season then was off contract in the off season.


Like I said if we count larne out we have to count brierley, symonds, Ormsby, and Derek in!
Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 9:54 pm
http://www.theherald.com.au/story/43825 ... ge/?cs=305

Re: Jake Mamo confirmed

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:21 am
if hes a hit for two seasons with us i will be happy, cant blame him for wanting to return home to the top comp once hes proved himself here!

contract up same time as stones and wakemans, they may all go at same time!

hope he likes the huddersfield scenery!

one thing is for certain, he will miss the start of the season so who plays full back for us? i think mcintosh will get a run, or gaskell..simpson?
