if hes a hit for two seasons with us i will be happy, cant blame him for wanting to return home to the top comp once hes proved himself here!



contract up same time as stones and wakemans, they may all go at same time!



hope he likes the huddersfield scenery!



one thing is for certain, he will miss the start of the season so who plays full back for us? i think mcintosh will get a run, or gaskell..simpson?