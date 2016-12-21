jools wrote:

9 out?

Grix,wardle,Eorl, Huby, Ellis, wood,Connor,Johnson, who have I missed?



In Gaskell,Clough, Ferguson, Mamo



If we are counting larne from mid season then need to count brierley, Ormsby, ikahihifo, symonds as in. Do we also count robbo and ferres ? Even if we don't From start of season that's still 9 out 8 in, and we had a skinny squad last year!

What's more worrying to me is that stone has only got 1 player we know he really wants!