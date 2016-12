They are the unsung hero's, the tackling machines.

Nigel Bell is a gimme but John Glancy alongside him was a good portion of the engine room late 80's early 90's

In later years I thought Mortimer and Demetrieu went the extra mile to make a tackle.

Ray Price had proper damaging technique.

I would also mention Paul Mallinder, but we don't really count a knockout punch as a tackle these days...lol