Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 8:02 pm
MarioRugby






Doing the maths and looking at the number 1-17 (and thats all they are, numbers). If we were to field them all based on squad numbers (starting 17) would the team fielded be the oldest team on average ever to play a Super League game? We certainly have some ageing players.

Need a statistician to help.


Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 8:18 pm
North Stand Leyther



Hahahahah you must be bored. Is there nothing on TV you can watch mate instead of spouting $h1t€ on here


Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 8:49 pm
princeofwales



MarioRugby wrote:
Doing the maths and looking at the number 1-17 (and thats all they are, numbers). If we were to field them all based on squad numbers (starting 17) would the team fielded be the oldest team on average ever to play a Super League game? We certainly have some ageing players.

Need a statistician to help.



You don't need a statistician, you need a hobby.


Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 10:09 pm
Bent&Bongser





princeofwales wrote:
You don't need a statistician, you need a hobby.
..........


Subbuteo is the Latin name for the bird the hobby. For a while back in the day, the makers of the infamous soccer game (most of Bongser's players were held together by Sellotape as he generally knelt on those "not in active play" to reach his shot - too short to reach across the playing surface at his then tender age - he is now at a different sort of tender age) decided to bring out a version of the game based on Rugby. Only one kid in the street possessed this abomination (his father was a Salford fan).

The only thing that Bongser recalls of this variant was the scrum. The set contained half of a slightly flattened, plastic oval ball (way out of proportion). One upper inlet for the "real" ball and about six outlets from which the pill would exit randomly. Mind you, scrums were contested then.

Does anyone remember the game and can jog Bongser's addled memory as to any of the other rules?

He, too, needs a hobby :D

Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 11:13 pm
diggory compton






Bent&Bongser wrote:
Subbuteo is the Latin name for the bird the hobby. For a while back in the day, the makers of the infamous soccer game (most of Bongser's players were held together by Sellotape as he generally knelt on those "not in active play" to reach his shot - too short to reach across the playing surface at his then tender age - he is now at a different sort of tender age) decided to bring out a version of the game based on Rugby. Only one kid in the street possessed this abomination (his father was a Salford fan).

The only thing that Bongser recalls of this variant was the scrum. The set contained half of a slightly flattened, plastic oval ball (way out of proportion). One upper inlet for the "real" ball and about six outlets from which the pill would exit randomly. Mind you, scrums were contested then.

Does anyone remember the game and can jog Bongser's addled memory as to any of the other rules?

He, too, needs a hobby :D

Bongser a hobby for a Learned Gent as your good self would be Gravy Tasting ,I'm sure you have a very delicate palate.

Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 8:24 am
Vancouver Leyther






Bent&Bongser wrote:
Subbuteo is the Latin name for the bird the hobby. For a while back in the day, the makers of the infamous soccer game (most of Bongser's players were held together by Sellotape as he generally knelt on those "not in active play" to reach his shot - too short to reach across the playing surface at his then tender age - he is now at a different sort of tender age) decided to bring out a version of the game based on Rugby. Only one kid in the street possessed this abomination (his father was a Salford fan).

The only thing that Bongser recalls of this variant was the scrum. The set contained half of a slightly flattened, plastic oval ball (way out of proportion). One upper inlet for the "real" ball and about six outlets from which the pill would exit randomly. Mind you, scrums were contested then.

Does anyone remember the game and can jog Bongser's addled memory as to any of the other rules?

He, too, needs a hobby :D


I actually had the rugby subbuteo (and the the football). I used airfix glue on mine not tape though.
As for the rules, I'm struggling to remember them clearly. I remember a pass had to hit the player you were passing to or it was a knock on, I also remember the scrum as you describe, but I'm struggling to remember how a player was deemed tackled on a run. I do remember the conversions being a big player with a kicking action that you did by flicking his head back to bring the foot forward to kick the ball. The other thing I remembers was that Leyth always won 8)
Quick edit: a quick t'internet search reveals full rules on a website done by Peter Upton. peter-upton.co.uk.
Way more interesting than Marios original poke at the team by the way.



Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Tue Dec 20, 2016 10:44 am
reffy






Vancouver Leyther wrote:

Way more interesting than Marios original poke at the team by the way.


Perhaps Mario should change his name to Pokemon. :D

Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:06 pm
Bent&Bongser





Vancouver Leyther wrote:
I actually had the rugby subbuteo (and the the football). I used airfix glue on mine not tape though.
As for the rules, I'm struggling to remember them clearly. I remember a pass had to hit the player you were passing to or it was a knock on, I also remember the scrum as you describe, but I'm struggling to remember how a player was deemed tackled on a run. I do remember the conversions being a big player with a kicking action that you did by flicking his head back to bring the foot forward to kick the ball. The other thing I remembers was that Leyth always won 8)
Quick edit: a quick t'internet search reveals full rules on a website done by Peter Upton. peter-upton.co.uk.
Way more interesting than Marios original poke at the team by the way.

Thanks (belatedly) TL :thumb:

Regarding the highlighted bit, yup Bongser's preferred side always won aswell when he was operating both the sides. He tried to play one man Bridge one time until Old Pa Bongser told him that playing with himself would damage his eyes - apologies for the odd typo, should have gone gone to Spacsurfers.

Remember one time when Bongser was working in the deepest South East. When the staff bar finally closed, B went with a virtually blind colleague to his digs where more booze was to be had. Mick Carlisle his name was. He suggested a game of cards. Bongser had to arrange his cards for him, tell what they were and then try to make a fair decision as to which card Bongser would play if he were without the knowledge that he had been forced to glean.

Mick won! The bar steward :FRUSRATED:

Re: Oldest squad in Super League HISTORY?

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:28 pm
MarioRugby






This post seems very relevant after that shambles of a performance today.


Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, Bullsmad, Hasbag, Hindsfordleyther79, Iggy79, joanne callotte, Keiththered, Kiyan, Leythersteve, MarioRugby, Markypants, moxi1, old tony, Paul_Lyon, propforward 2338, rlgear, robsnan, Ste100Centurions, Tron, WVRLCMatt and 461 guests

