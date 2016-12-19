princeofwales wrote: You don't need a statistician, you need a hobby.

Subbuteo is the Latin name for the bird the hobby. For a while back in the day, the makers of the infamous soccer game (most of Bongser's players were held together by Sellotape as he generally knelt on those "not in active play" to reach his shot - too short to reach across the playing surface at his then tender age - he is now at a different sort of tender age) decided to bring out a version of the game based on Rugby. Only one kid in the street possessed this abomination (his father was a Salford fan).The only thing that Bongser recalls of this variant was the scrum. The set contained half of a slightly flattened, plastic oval ball (way out of proportion). One upper inlet for the "real" ball and about six outlets from which the pill would exit randomly. Mind you, scrums were contested then.Does anyone remember the game and can jog Bongser's addled memory as to any of the other rules?He, too, needs a hobby