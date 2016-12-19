Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Ever the eternal optimist
Like I said earlier today if anything was happening Im sure we would be told before hand.
Would love for something positive to start happening.
If we had a new East Stand I may have tp move out of my spot just left of the posts in the north stand
Nothing wrong with optimism ! I've been a trinity optimist for years!