Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:12 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5862
BOJ04 wrote:
Huddersfield have made some quality aussie signings in the last couple of days they will be stronger- MAMO is quality and I thought wakemen was best player for the cutters last year and expected him to be a nrl player this-

we need to sign a hooker asap otherwise I see us bottom 4 instead of


That's right big up Hudds' signings and rubbish ours.
Who knows you may be right and they'll tear up the league.

I thought the same when they signed Ryan Hinchcliffe and he turned out to be dog poop.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:10 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3810
Willzay wrote:
That's right big up Hudds' signings and rubbish ours.
Who knows you may be right and they'll tear up the league.

I thought the same when they signed Ryan Hinchcliffe and he turned out to be dog poop.

Par for the course for said poster innit.

As for Hudds, like you say they may turn out to be great for them. But they've lost Wardle, who's gone in the other direction to the NRL Also one's coming over mid January still recovering from an injury and as great as Wakeman looks in highlight vids, (as every player seems to) playing in the NSW Cup . He's still a 26 year old who hasn't made a first-grade appearance in the NRL and has been playing at that level for years. I wonder why if he is a good Prop and his numbers last season suggest he's got something about him, why he's been tested in a few games over the years. Because it's not like the NRL to miss any talented players and let them over here in a hurry.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:14 pm
BOJ04 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 274
we are talking about the dragons here - they wouldn't know a good player if they fell over them

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:21 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3810
BOJ04 wrote:
we are talking about the dragons here - they wouldn't know a good player if they fell over them

Doesn't mean another NRL Club couldn't of snapped the bloke up though. Like I said he does look good on his highlights, quick feet, mobile & powerful but it does make me wonder why he's played at that level for so long.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:42 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1347
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
TRB wrote:
If anyone is judging HKRs chances based on their current squad - think again!

We showed the model 2 years ago when we swapped out a lot of players and had a much better side to compete in the 8 than we did in the regular season. Leigh improved on that, and now it is clear that a club can get in the top 2 whilst retaining a war chest for the second half of the season. HKR will have money to spend and will make additions to the squad in advance of the middle 8. I think they will be a real threat.

Some interesting comments here. And I do hope you guys avoid the middle 8's. And I think looking at your squad, you will.
But going back to Rovers, it's been said that our current squad has cost £1.2 million leaving the extra third to bolster our squad come the business end of the season. So most of our fans are expecting some quality signings on daft money come the seasons end.
All the best for Xmas and the new year guys, and here's hoping we're competing against each other in 2018.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:48 pm
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 3810
Hessle rover wrote:
Some interesting comments here. And I do hope you guys avoid the middle 8's. And I think looking at your squad, you will.
But going back to Rovers, it's been said that our current squad has cost £1.2 million leaving the extra third to bolster our squad come the business end of the season. So most of our fans are expecting some quality signings on daft money come the seasons end.
All the best for Xmas and the new year guys, and here's hoping we're competing against each other in 2018.

:thumb:

Re: Middle 8s

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 6:40 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1039
I hope you do too Hessle.

My wife is a Robin as ia my daughter. We were all there at the MPG, they were distraught.

Looking forward to my pre match pattie and walk round East Park beforehand, me in my son in Wakey tops and wife and daughter in Rovers gear
