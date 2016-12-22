Willzay wrote: That's right big up Hudds' signings and rubbish ours.

Who knows you may be right and they'll tear up the league.



I thought the same when they signed Ryan Hinchcliffe and he turned out to be dog poop.

Par for the course for said poster innit.As for Hudds, like you say they may turn out to be great for them. But they've lost Wardle, who's gone in the other direction to the NRL Also one's coming over mid January still recovering from an injury and as great as Wakeman looks in highlight vids, (as every player seems to) playing in the NSW Cup . He's still a 26 year old who hasn't made a first-grade appearance in the NRL and has been playing at that level for years. I wonder why if he is a good Prop and his numbers last season suggest he's got something about him, why he's been tested in a few games over the years. Because it's not like the NRL to miss any talented players and let them over here in a hurry.