BOJ04 wrote:
Huddersfield have made some quality aussie signings in the last couple of days they will be stronger- MAMO is quality and I thought wakemen was best player for the cutters last year and expected him to be a nrl player this-
we need to sign a hooker asap otherwise I see us bottom 4 instead of Add to dictionary
we need to sign a hooker asap otherwise I see us bottom 4 instead of Add to dictionary
That's right big up Hudds' signings and rubbish ours.
Who knows you may be right and they'll tear up the league.
I thought the same when they signed Ryan Hinchcliffe and he turned out to be dog poop.