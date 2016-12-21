lampyboy wrote: No matter who finishes in the bottom 4 it will be four good teams.

When you add the championship clubs in the mix you probably end up with 5 / 6 clubs battering it out.

I think that all those clubs will possibly strengthen for the middle 8s.

HKR will be playing much weaker opposition week in week out and find the going difficult should they reach the M P G. I know it's a one off game but the build up to it provides an advantage to all S L teams.

Leigh failed in 2015 because they enjoyed the easy 23 games leading up to the middle 8s, they succeeded in 2016 because they used those 23 game to try out new plays and test themselves. It can easily be argued that the advantage lies with the championship club coming into the 8s because they've had the easier games so their better players are less likely to be burnt out, where as a SL club has had a hard slog through 23 rounds where they've been on the back foot, unable to try creative plays and more likely to have a depleted squad. Now that the finances are equal, I'd expect to see more championship clubs pushing SL clubs out