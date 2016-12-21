WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Middle 8s

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Middle 8s

 
Post a reply

Re: Middle 8s

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 7:54 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1525
Location: wakefield
Salford and Leigh have excellent starting line ups, both will be tough to beat. Widnes have a great coach and some real talent in the side, all I know is that four good sides will be in bottom four. Hull KR , London , Fev, Bradford ( depending on who buys them ) , could all win a one off MPG against a SL side and that is the beauty of the system.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:49 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5860
Quinoa will struggle in the championship. Yes he's played in the NRL and SL but the championship is just as tough in its own right.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:01 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2775
Willzay wrote:
Quinoa will struggle in the championship. Yes he's played in the NRL and SL but the championship is just as tough in its own right.

Agree, just as tough but not as quick and they also tend to get away with the niggley bits in the tackle.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:45 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1154
In all honesty I just don't see relegation on the cards for any S L clubs this time around.
But you never know for sure.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:20 am
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10789
Location: Wacky Field
If anyone is judging HKRs chances based on their current squad - think again!

We showed the model 2 years ago when we swapped out a lot of players and had a much better side to compete in the 8 than we did in the regular season. Leigh improved on that, and now it is clear that a club can get in the top 2 whilst retaining a war chest for the second half of the season. HKR will have money to spend and will make additions to the squad in advance of the middle 8. I think they will be a real threat.
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:34 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1154
No matter who finishes in the bottom 4 it will be four good teams.
When you add the championship clubs in the mix you probably end up with 5 / 6 clubs battering it out.
I think that all those clubs will possibly strengthen for the middle 8s.
HKR will be playing much weaker opposition week in week out and find the going difficult should they reach the M P G. I know it's a one off game but the build up to it provides an advantage to all S L teams.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:29 am
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 260
lampyboy wrote:
No matter who finishes in the bottom 4 it will be four good teams.
When you add the championship clubs in the mix you probably end up with 5 / 6 clubs battering it out.
I think that all those clubs will possibly strengthen for the middle 8s.
HKR will be playing much weaker opposition week in week out and find the going difficult should they reach the M P G. I know it's a one off game but the build up to it provides an advantage to all S L teams.


Leigh failed in 2015 because they enjoyed the easy 23 games leading up to the middle 8s, they succeeded in 2016 because they used those 23 game to try out new plays and test themselves. It can easily be argued that the advantage lies with the championship club coming into the 8s because they've had the easier games so their better players are less likely to be burnt out, where as a SL club has had a hard slog through 23 rounds where they've been on the back foot, unable to try creative plays and more likely to have a depleted squad. Now that the finances are equal, I'd expect to see more championship clubs pushing SL clubs out

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:05 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1420
Location: A Minion on the Wildcats Rollercoaster !!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Salford and Leigh have excellent starting line ups, both will be tough to beat. Widnes have a great coach and some real talent in the side, all I know is that four good sides will be in bottom four. Hull KR , London , Fev, Bradford ( depending on who buys them ) , could all win a one off MPG against a SL side and that is the beauty of the system.


A Championship team that no one has mentioned yet are Toulouse. From the way they played against us last season, they are certainly no easy beats and obviously also have their sights set on SL. I think they will be serious contenders for the Middle 8's too.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Middle 8s

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:26 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7203
FIL wrote:
A Championship team that no one has mentioned yet are Toulouse. From the way they played against us last season, they are certainly no easy beats and obviously also have their sights set on SL. I think they will be serious contenders for the Middle 8's too.


They will certainly there or there about's at the end of the season.
I'm expecting them to finish top 4 in the Championship but, it would be a huge ask for them to make SL but, next season, you would expect them to be serious contenders.
Of course, it's all about how good their recruitment is and whether they can live with life in the Championship, which will be a fair bit tougher than league 1.
I've never be to Toulouse though and flights are cheap (about £80 return) :D
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], BOJ04, Ceps, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Hank Moody, imwakefieldtillidie, Mwhite83, pitchy, Smew, wakeytrin and 288 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,492,3181,87275,6004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  