Salford and Leigh have excellent starting line ups, both will be tough to beat. Widnes have a great coach and some real talent in the side, all I know is that four good sides will be in bottom four. Hull KR , London , Fev, Bradford ( depending on who buys them ) , could all win a one off MPG against a SL side and that is the beauty of the system.
Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:49 pm
Quinoa will struggle in the championship. Yes he's played in the NRL and SL but the championship is just as tough in its own right.
Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:01 pm
Willzay wrote:
Quinoa will struggle in the championship. Yes he's played in the NRL and SL but the championship is just as tough in its own right.
Agree, just as tough but not as quick and they also tend to get away with the niggley bits in the tackle.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:45 am
In all honesty I just don't see relegation on the cards for any S L clubs this time around.
But you never know for sure.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:20 am
TRB
If anyone is judging HKRs chances based on their current squad - think again!
We showed the model 2 years ago when we swapped out a lot of players and had a much better side to compete in the 8 than we did in the regular season. Leigh improved on that, and now it is clear that a club can get in the top 2 whilst retaining a war chest for the second half of the season. HKR will have money to spend and will make additions to the squad in advance of the middle 8. I think they will be a real threat.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:34 am
No matter who finishes in the bottom 4 it will be four good teams.
When you add the championship clubs in the mix you probably end up with 5 / 6 clubs battering it out.
I think that all those clubs will possibly strengthen for the middle 8s.
HKR will be playing much weaker opposition week in week out and find the going difficult should they reach the M P G. I know it's a one off game but the build up to it provides an advantage to all S L teams.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:29 am
lampyboy wrote:
No matter who finishes in the bottom 4 it will be four good teams.
When you add the championship clubs in the mix you probably end up with 5 / 6 clubs battering it out.
I think that all those clubs will possibly strengthen for the middle 8s.
HKR will be playing much weaker opposition week in week out and find the going difficult should they reach the M P G. I know it's a one off game but the build up to it provides an advantage to all S L teams.
Leigh failed in 2015 because they enjoyed the easy 23 games leading up to the middle 8s, they succeeded in 2016 because they used those 23 game to try out new plays and test themselves. It can easily be argued that the advantage lies with the championship club coming into the 8s because they've had the easier games so their better players are less likely to be burnt out, where as a SL club has had a hard slog through 23 rounds where they've been on the back foot, unable to try creative plays and more likely to have a depleted squad. Now that the finances are equal, I'd expect to see more championship clubs pushing SL clubs out
Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:05 pm
FIL
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Salford and Leigh have excellent starting line ups, both will be tough to beat. Widnes have a great coach and some real talent in the side, all I know is that four good sides will be in bottom four. Hull KR , London , Fev, Bradford ( depending on who buys them ) , could all win a one off MPG against a SL side and that is the beauty of the system.
A Championship team that no one has mentioned yet are Toulouse. From the way they played against us last season, they are certainly no easy beats and obviously also have their sights set on SL. I think they will be serious contenders for the Middle 8's too.
Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:26 pm
FIL wrote:
A Championship team that no one has mentioned yet are Toulouse. From the way they played against us last season, they are certainly no easy beats and obviously also have their sights set on SL. I think they will be serious contenders for the Middle 8's too.
They will certainly there or there about's at the end of the season.
I'm expecting them to finish top 4 in the Championship but, it would be a huge ask for them to make SL but, next season, you would expect them to be serious contenders.
Of course, it's all about how good their recruitment is and whether they can live with life in the Championship, which will be a fair bit tougher than league 1.
I've never be to Toulouse though and flights are cheap (about £80 return)
