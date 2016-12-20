Your right trinity stuart hadfield a local coalman was the chairman in the sixties lived in a big house on horbury rd oppisite the running track in the park ,it was him rumour had it who went in the dressing room if we were behind and offered an extra tenner or twenty to turn the tables and derek turner would pass the message on and whoe betide the player not prepared to give his all normanton had a good junior side in the late sixties kev but lets not forget tony handforth was a stanley lad and i could be wrong but i think ray leighton came from outwood oh and stuart hatfield was in charge of what was described as the best great britain side to tour australia in 62 including turner ,fox poynton ,wilkinson , round fom waefield