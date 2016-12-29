WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

 
Post a reply

Re: WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:50 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13897
Location: NFL playoffs
Nobody here has mentioned Lee Briers, but he was a rugby maestro, and we were privileged that he played almost his whole career with us.

Other great halfbacks, Davies, Woods, Andy Gregory, Langer, were here for a few seasons but Briers was Wire throughout and he improved year on year to a point where for about 5 years in the later years of his career he was the best halfback in SL.

Briers had a great rugby brain and he also had a laser guided radar on his boot for those kicks to the corner. It is something I wish we still had. You always knew if it was last tackle and we were 10-20 yards out from their line, Briers would have those targets lined up, Fa'afili, Hicks, King or Joel Monaghan, and would bang one up that would drop perfectly for them to score. They were all very good catchers as well who could beat defenders in the air but the consistent placement you got from Briers was legendary.

Beyond that he could cut a defence open with his delayed balls, missed passes and in his younger years he was a good running halfback as well who could break the line himself. But what I remember most about Briers was his fantastic kicking game, both long and short.

After Bevan I think you'd be hard pushed to find a player who was so good for so long as Briers in a Warrington jersey.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:56 pm
fez1 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1325
Can't argue with much of that. Certainly if you combine longevity and impact on the Wire then Bevan and Briers would be at te top of the list.

He didn't make my top 3 but maybe he should have.

Really difficult isn't it?

Just think if TS had got hold of Briers 4 or 5 years earlier.....

Re: WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:58 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 516
Location: Sunny Southport
Good shout SC but this is about "your favourite" it will therefore be totally subjective, there is no "right" answer. However it has stirred some great memories.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:05 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 216
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
fez1 wrote:
Can't argue with much of that. Certainly if you combine longevity and impact on the Wire then Bevan and Briers would be at te top of the list.

He didn't make my top 3 but maybe he should have.

Really difficult isn't it?

Just think if TS had got hold of Briers 4 or 5 years earlier.....


If TS had got hold of Briers 4 or 5 years earlier then he would have "coached" all that inventiveness and unpredictability out of him ........... in my opinion
Don't die with the music in you

Re: WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:13 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7429
sally cinnamon wrote:
Nobody here has mentioned Lee Briers, but he was a rugby maestro, and we were privileged that he played almost his whole career with us.

Other great halfbacks, Davies, Woods, Andy Gregory, Langer, were here for a few seasons but Briers was Wire throughout and he improved year on year to a point where for about 5 years in the later years of his career he was the best halfback in SL.

Briers had a great rugby brain and he also had a laser guided radar on his boot for those kicks to the corner. It is something I wish we still had. You always knew if it was last tackle and we were 10-20 yards out from their line, Briers would have those targets lined up, Fa'afili, Hicks, King or Joel Monaghan, and would bang one up that would drop perfectly for them to score. They were all very good catchers as well who could beat defenders in the air but the consistent placement you got from Briers was legendary.

Beyond that he could cut a defence open with his delayed balls, missed passes and in his younger years he was a good running halfback as well who could break the line himself. But what I remember most about Briers was his fantastic kicking game, both long and short.

After Bevan I think you'd be hard pushed to find a player who was so good for so long as Briers in a Warrington jersey.
intrigued when you said Briers...stopped when you said Fa'afilli
once a wire always a wire

Re: WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:47 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13897
Location: NFL playoffs
fez1 wrote:
Can't argue with much of that. Certainly if you combine longevity and impact on the Wire then Bevan and Briers would be at te top of the list.

He didn't make my top 3 but maybe he should have.

Really difficult isn't it?

Just think if TS had got hold of Briers 4 or 5 years earlier.....


For me, Briers was already a great player when TS got here.

In 2006 we were average but he was a star and that was the year IMO he really should have gone on the GB tour. He made the train on squad but Noble discarded him and went with Pryce, Long and Horne. Fair enough Saints had been dominant that year but I still think Briers was better than either Pryce or Long at that point.

By then he had already matured a lot from the younger Briers who was brilliant in patches but also prone to losing his head a bit, getting distracted arguing with refs and when things were going against us he'd kick out to touch on the full, he could have done with some better mentoring then but to be fair to him I think he figured things out on his own, and also with the responsibility he had of being captain and senior player and maybe Cullen developed him as well as he definitely improved a lot during the Cullen years.

The era before TS came was a frustrating one for us as we all thought we were ready to do something big with Simon Moran's investment and all the big signings we made but we never followed through on it, but during that time Briers was quietly becoming a more consistent player ready to be the centrepiece of TS's first great team of 2009 to 2013.

Another point about Briers, apart from the second half of 2003 when he broke his hand and Appo took his spot (with great success!), he was very rarely injured for us.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: WHY is "X" your favourite ever player

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:49 am
Laowai User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 5:50 pm
Posts: 942
Location: Shanghai
Can't limit it to one player.

From the ones I have seen in 40 years of watching.

Parry Gordon what a class act.
Tommy Martyn
Derek Whitehead
Shirley Hesford. Could kick goals for fun
John Bevan
Jiffy
Lee Briers. Sunshine if you read this if you had the application of Parry Gordon you would have done so much more. Without doubt the most talented player I have seen in the last 20 years.
I told my wife that a husband is like a fine wine; he gets better with age. The next day, she locked me in the cellar.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Laowai, roopy, SaleSlim and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,18042175,6274,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  