Nobody here has mentioned Lee Briers, but he was a rugby maestro, and we were privileged that he played almost his whole career with us.



Other great halfbacks, Davies, Woods, Andy Gregory, Langer, were here for a few seasons but Briers was Wire throughout and he improved year on year to a point where for about 5 years in the later years of his career he was the best halfback in SL.



Briers had a great rugby brain and he also had a laser guided radar on his boot for those kicks to the corner. It is something I wish we still had. You always knew if it was last tackle and we were 10-20 yards out from their line, Briers would have those targets lined up, Fa'afili, Hicks, King or Joel Monaghan, and would bang one up that would drop perfectly for them to score. They were all very good catchers as well who could beat defenders in the air but the consistent placement you got from Briers was legendary.



Beyond that he could cut a defence open with his delayed balls, missed passes and in his younger years he was a good running halfback as well who could break the line himself. But what I remember most about Briers was his fantastic kicking game, both long and short.



After Bevan I think you'd be hard pushed to find a player who was so good for so long as Briers in a Warrington jersey.