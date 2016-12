I knew when I was little more than a boy that I would never see anyone in any sport that was quite like Brian Bevan. Not only that but I knew that Warrington fans were special and always would be because he played for them. Quite literally he could score from anywhere on the field. When he got the ball the entire crowd held its breath. I've seen him run into a group of opposition players over whom you could throw a tablecloth and emerge without a hand being placed on him. Wigan supporters used to say that he couldn't tackle and they were right (he sometimes used to lean on opposition players when someone else had caught hold of them). It didn't matter.

You probably think this is the dreaming of an old man looking at the past through rose coloured glasses but I just wish I could take you back in time to experience a game with him playing.