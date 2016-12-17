weighman wrote: Believing eh , that's just not good enough !

Talking about believing ....Do you believe the Dons have recruited properly with enough CLASS for this division?Because I don't, and reading the RLExpress this morning, I am not sure our coach does.This is the opening paragraph ....."Doncaster coach Gary Thornton is willing to give his current squad the chance to prove themselves before seeing if any new signings are to be made."That fills me with dread ....I like a few of the signings, but they have played their best rugby years ago ....