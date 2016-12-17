WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eddie Medforth

Post Sat Dec 17, 2016 8:49 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5994
On Keighley forum (squad lists) , we have signed Eddie Medforth from Coventry , 20 year old centre , Ex Sheffield Eagles . Scored 11 tries in 19 games in 2016.

Post Sun Dec 18, 2016 8:08 am
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16414
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
http://www.coventrybears.com/eddie-medforth/

The pig?
:shock:
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Post Sun Dec 18, 2016 11:19 am
AdamH
Joined: Tue Jan 13, 2009 11:52 pm
Posts: 492
I found the squad lists to be fairly accurate last year. That being said they don't know that we have Makali and I can find no evidence to either support or refute our signing of this player.

Coventry Board doesn't show he's left but doesn't say he's signed either.

Edit: he's on our squad list on loverugbyleague but considering the general accuracy of that website in terms of squad lists that does not mean much.

eg inventing a George Hilton, still showing the Delaney's saying Howden is on loan at York

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:18 pm
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47762
Location: Doncaster
Now confirmed as re-signing for Coventry Bears.

Bears coach and former Dons academy full back Tom Tsang confirmed that they had re-signed the centre after initially believing that he would sign for another club.

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 12:40 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5994
Believing eh , that's just not good enough !

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:21 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16414
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
Believing eh , that's just not good enough !

Talking about believing ....
Do you believe the Dons have recruited properly with enough CLASS for this division?
Because I don't, and reading the RLExpress this morning, I am not sure our coach does.

This is the opening paragraph .....
"Doncaster coach Gary Thornton is willing to give his current squad the chance to prove themselves before seeing if any new signings are to be made."

That fills me with dread ....

I like a few of the signings, but they have played their best rugby years ago ....
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:13 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5994
Better recruitment than 2016 !

Time will tell S-O , probably limited by the budget given , which is allegedly more than 2016, which I hear was the 2nd lowest in the league.

Re: Eddie Medforth

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 4:24 pm
Double Movement
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1175
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Definitely better recruitment than 2016, whether it's good enough, only time will tell. It'll be incredibly hard to achieve the plan to reach Super League by 2022 if we don't get out of this league this season.

I'm feeling quite positive at the moment.

Hunslet lost by 7 points against Leeds in a pre-season match yesterday. Leeds played a lot of their kids but Lilley, Aston, and Josh Walters were in the Leeds side. I would hope that with the experience we've got that we'll be able to beat the Leeds kids this season by a fair margin.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:06 pm
big grimmo

Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2011 7:43 pm
Posts: 84
If that's true weighman about the 2nd lowest budget last year then I fear for the future of the club, I know people see me as a doom and gloom merchant but I had 28 years of listening to what we were going to do and only about 4 years of actually doing it and recent seasons have been all talk and no action

