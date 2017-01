I found the squad lists to be fairly accurate last year. That being said they don't know that we have Makali and I can find no evidence to either support or refute our signing of this player.



Coventry Board doesn't show he's left but doesn't say he's signed either.



Edit: he's on our squad list on loverugbyleague but considering the general accuracy of that website in terms of squad lists that does not mean much.



eg inventing a George Hilton, still showing the Delaney's saying Howden is on loan at York