I'd say by far the biggest problem in RL - including the NRL - is the high level of predictability and inherent conservatism of coaches.



What we see far too often is highly conservative sets of tackles followed by high percentage kicks, with the aim being not to create tries directly but get into field position and hope for errors. Almost any high risk option is frowned on - many plays themselves are set plays, and in the NRL at least we don't see many teams base plays on offloads (when we do its usually one team playing catch up rugby, and when the best in the NRL do it its a pleasure to watch).



How often do we see sides try anything from attacking scrums? Or kick early in an attacking position? Or pretty much anything out of the ordinary? The reason we don't is because the risk of turning over possession is just too high in RL. Defences are better drilled than ever before, and players are so fit that we also don't often see genuinely fatigued defences.



TBH that's why I think rather than tinker with some of the rules, RL may have to look at some fairly radical ideas in the near future, with the aim being to focus on entertainment rather than the sort of things coaches want (predictability and ability to manage the game from the sideline). We have to get rid of the NRL-driven obsession with purity of the game and focus on what will make the game a better spectacle.