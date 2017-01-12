WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Rule Changes

Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:15 am
I'd say by far the biggest problem in RL - including the NRL - is the high level of predictability and inherent conservatism of coaches.

What we see far too often is highly conservative sets of tackles followed by high percentage kicks, with the aim being not to create tries directly but get into field position and hope for errors. Almost any high risk option is frowned on - many plays themselves are set plays, and in the NRL at least we don't see many teams base plays on offloads (when we do its usually one team playing catch up rugby, and when the best in the NRL do it its a pleasure to watch).

How often do we see sides try anything from attacking scrums? Or kick early in an attacking position? Or pretty much anything out of the ordinary? The reason we don't is because the risk of turning over possession is just too high in RL. Defences are better drilled than ever before, and players are so fit that we also don't often see genuinely fatigued defences.

TBH that's why I think rather than tinker with some of the rules, RL may have to look at some fairly radical ideas in the near future, with the aim being to focus on entertainment rather than the sort of things coaches want (predictability and ability to manage the game from the sideline). We have to get rid of the NRL-driven obsession with purity of the game and focus on what will make the game a better spectacle.

Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:55 am
Agreed. It's all about the 'arm wrestle' 'completion rates' 'winning the collision' etc... I know the playing standard has dwindled in SL over recent years, but i really am struggling to count on one hand memorable games that have kept me on the edge of my seat over the last few SL seasons.

Regardless of how Leeds do (and it really isn't sour grapes because we had a bad year), first and foremost i want to start being entertained again! far too many dour affairs i can't be bothered watching most of the SL games these days which i also have easy access to.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:01 am
With regard to kicking dead we should IMO have learned from RU. If it goes dead it is a top on the 20 or where the ball was kicked from whichever is nearer the opposition goal line. kicks inside the 20 (ie attacking kicks would result in a PTB at the 20. If someone aims to kick dead from their own half it would be a tap from there.

The only issue with that would be an attempted 40/20 whereby a failed 40/20 could see the opposition getting the ball back inside your 40 yard zone and would probably negate this practice. My only solution for that would be that if it was kicked from inside your own 40 and went dead, play would restart with a 7 tackle play.
