BrisbaneRhino wrote: Personally I'd look at any rule changes that enable contested possession - stripping should be allowed as should striking at the PTB. One of the reasons the game can get very dour is the emphasis on possession and position. Anything that can shake it up a bit is a good thing IMO.

allowing stripping would remove offloading. Rather than open up the game, i think allowing it would close it up as sides hold the ball as it is being attacked.I think an issue which has spoiled the game a little is that teams are so fit these days and defenses so organised that teams can afford to give away 2/3/4 penalties and defend their line so we see most breaks or broken defences hold down, and struggling defences look to reef the ball away or knock it out and teams do it many many times in the expectation that the ref will eventually decide that one of them was down to the carrier. This is especially the case towards the end of halves as the try and run the clock out.Ive often thought we need to introduce a third card, a 5 minute sin bin, to be used to stamp out minor offences and clean the game up. So a 5 minute sin binning for any stripping, slowing the PTB, and head-high challenges, which would give a punishment worse than a penalty but not as effecting on the game as a yellow or red card.I think putting the onus on the defence to clean up those areas of the game would see a naturally faster ptb breaking the defensive line aswell as fewer penalties. To tip some balance back to the defence we should allow the markers to stand side by side at the ptb to make it easier to defend the scoot.