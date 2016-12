Tinkerman23 wrote: Pretty sure theirs 10 decent refs out there, just thr rfl been the rfl are to tight and lazy to find them, lack of quality is a feeble excuse not to implement same rules as the aussies, same goes for not having video ref for everygame, its a joke, 4th ref could cover that on tv monito, dont even need the big screen for non tv games

Was watching the union 7's last weekend and a lot of their refs are ex players and it told. Some of them was in as good nick as the players. They kept up with play and knew how to talk to the players. About time the rfl provided a clear path way for ex players a chance to stay involved and even earn a decent living from the game. Surely theres some lower league players who wouldn't mind reffing a grand final if the option was a serious one. Something needs changing as at the moment the standard has not kept up with the progression of the modern game