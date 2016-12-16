Just commented on a thread on the Virtual Terrace and it got me thinking, is there another team in Superleague with less overseas players in the squad?
First team regulars (homegrown)
Rhys Evans
Ben Currie
Brad Dwyer
George King
Toby King
Mike Cooper
Other Homegrown that will play parts
Kevin Penny
Dec Patton
Matty Blythe
Joe Philbin
Sam Wilde
Morgan Smith
Jack Johnson
Will Add other British (regular First team)
Chris Hill
Stefan Ratchford
Daryl Clark
Ryan Atkins
Tom Lyneham
Matty Russel
Kevin Brown
Andre Savelio
Dom Crosby
Joe Westerman
Ben Westwood
Jack Hughes
Overseas - 2
Ashton Sims
Kurt Gidley
The future is bright at Warrington and dont think we get the credit that other clubs would get
13 home grown players (out of which 9 will probably play a fair few games this year)
12 first team british players (excuding home grown)
Only 2 Overseas in the squad (is there another team with less?)
