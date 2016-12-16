Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1

Just commented on a thread on the Virtual Terrace and it got me thinking, is there another team in Superleague with less overseas players in the squad?



First team regulars (homegrown)



Rhys Evans

Ben Currie

Brad Dwyer

George King

Toby King

Mike Cooper



Other Homegrown that will play parts



Kevin Penny

Dec Patton

Matty Blythe

Joe Philbin

Sam Wilde

Morgan Smith

Jack Johnson







Will Add other British (regular First team)



Chris Hill

Stefan Ratchford

Daryl Clark

Ryan Atkins

Tom Lyneham

Matty Russel

Kevin Brown

Andre Savelio

Dom Crosby

Joe Westerman

Ben Westwood

Jack Hughes



Overseas - 2



Ashton Sims

Kurt Gidley





The future is bright at Warrington and dont think we get the credit that other clubs would get



13 home grown players (out of which 9 will probably play a fair few games this year)

12 first team british players (excuding home grown)

Only 2 Overseas in the squad (is there another team with less?) easyWire

Don't tell Wigan fans...



Andre Savelio is a Latchford player. Left around 14-15 years of age and played in the Saints Academy. OK, he has not come through ours, but he is a local lad.



As for the 'homegrown' heading, we need to be a little careful not to get too excited. The King brothers were both at Huddersfield (and Meltham ) before joining us. I think George only had one year in our Academy, so joined quite late, certainly after Toby. Perhaps 'Academy Players' might be a better title.





........ and we had better not even discuss where Ben Currie and Morgan Smith originally came from. Captain Hook Cheeky half-back



The emphasis on UK players will certainly pay dividends. I have nothing against signing top class overseas players but Sandow et al show the dangers. With the money available in the NRL we may reach the stage where the only (decent) overseas player is the marquee signing. Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact. NSW

For a club that has such a burning hatred for Wigan you seem to like ex Wigan players/Wigan lads playing for you.



Hughes

Crosby

Russell

Currie

Hill

Brown

Ratchford



Who the F'in hell are Wigan? Ask your players.



Also yes you have "home grown" talent in the squad but the only ones with any quality are Cooper and Currie. Most of Warringtons best players are brought in from other teams.



Now your academy has been brilliant the last few seasons, I think you need a coach who will believe in them. Dragging Patton off in the GF for Sandow (all went down hill after that) and spending 100k on a 32 year old instead of going with him, doesn't show much trust. RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!



Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

NSW wrote: For a club that has such a burning hatred for Wigan you seem to like ex Wigan players/Wigan lads playing for you.



Hughes

Crosby

Russell

Currie

Hill

Brown

Ratchford



Who the F'in hell are Wigan? Ask your players.



Also yes you have "home grown" talent in the squad but the only ones with any quality are Cooper and Currie. Most of Warringtons best players are brought in from other teams.



Now your academy has been brilliant the last few seasons, I think you need a coach who will believe in them. Dragging Patton off in the GF for Sandow (all went down hill after that) and spending 100k on a 32 year old instead of going with him, doesn't show much trust.



The dislike of Wigan stems from many years ago when Wigan bought most of the best players from other clubs. Including Warrington. Yes we have signed a number of Wigan born players, but so what? We have turned these ex Wiganners into League Leaders, so perhaps that is a testimony to our coaching capability?

Wigan have signed 7 England Academy players this year, none of which come from the Wigan area. Wigan have also signed any number of overseas players over the last few years including 2 French for next year's. So don't get too cocky about your team. So perhaps your production line of local players may be coming to an end.

The dislike of Wigan stems from many years ago when Wigan bought most of the best players from other clubs. Including Warrington. Yes we have signed a number of Wigan born players, but so what? We have turned these ex Wiganners into League Leaders, so perhaps that is a testimony to our coaching capability?

Wigan have signed 7 England Academy players this year, none of which come from the Wigan area. Wigan have also signed any number of overseas players over the last few years including 2 French for next year's. So don't get too cocky about your team. So perhaps your production line of local players may be coming to an end.

Kevin Brown has been brought in to supplement the team, not replace Dec Patton. We don't want to burn out young players, we like to invest in the future....



NSW wrote: For a club that has such a burning hatred for Wigan you seem to like ex Wigan players/Wigan lads playing for you.



Hughes

Crosby

Russell

Currie

Hill

Brown

Ratchford



Who the F'in hell are Wigan? Ask your players.



Also yes you have "home grown" talent in the squad but the only ones with any quality are Cooper and Currie. Most of Warringtons best players are brought in from other teams.



Now your academy has been brilliant the last few seasons, I think you need a coach who will believe in them. Dragging Patton off in the GF for Sandow (all went down hill after that) and spending 100k on a 32 year old instead of going with him, doesn't show much trust.

And one of Wigan's most revered players is that well known home grown talent Billy Boston erm I mean Jason Robin...Martin Off...

And one of Wigan's most revered players is that well known home grown talent Billy Boston erm I mean Jason Robin...Martin Off...

I'm sure you take the point



Don't forget Lee Mitchell ,more local talent back on the books .

Gold RLFANS Member



Is the future bright because it's a future without overseas players, or is it a future bright because we're going to win things?



If we were to reach another two Grand Finals and lose them both with an all British squad, would this be success or would it be failure in the context of what we have already achieved. Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012

League Champions 2011 2016 Rogues Gallery

Gold RLFANS Member



Captain Hook wrote: And one of Wigan's most revered players is that well known home grown talent Billy Boston erm I mean Jason Robin...Martin Off...

I'm sure you take the point



Where did Mike Gregory and Jackie Edwards come from?



What about when Murphy raided Leigh, and how did Andy Gregory and Jonathan Davies get to Wire. Some very short memories and primrose and blue tinted glasses on here.



Where did Mike Gregory and Jackie Edwards come from?

What about when Murphy raided Leigh, and how did Andy Gregory and Jonathan Davies get to Wire. Some very short memories and primrose and blue tinted glasses on here.

Seriously, Merry Christmas to all. Look after the ones that are near and dear to you and stay safe.



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

