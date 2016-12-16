|
Just commented on a thread on the Virtual Terrace and it got me thinking, is there another team in Superleague with less overseas players in the squad?
First team regulars (homegrown)
Rhys Evans
Ben Currie
Brad Dwyer
George King
Toby King
Mike Cooper
Other Homegrown that will play parts
Kevin Penny
Dec Patton
Matty Blythe
Joe Philbin
Sam Wilde
Morgan Smith
Jack Johnson
Will Add other British (regular First team)
Chris Hill
Stefan Ratchford
Daryl Clark
Ryan Atkins
Tom Lyneham
Matty Russel
Kevin Brown
Andre Savelio
Dom Crosby
Joe Westerman
Ben Westwood
Jack Hughes
Overseas - 2
Ashton Sims
Kurt Gidley
The future is bright at Warrington and dont think we get the credit that other clubs would get
13 home grown players (out of which 9 will probably play a fair few games this year)
12 first team british players (excuding home grown)
Only 2 Overseas in the squad (is there another team with less?)
Fri Dec 16, 2016 5:29 pm
Sat Dec 17, 2016 12:34 pm
Andre Savelio is a Latchford player. Left around 14-15 years of age and played in the Saints Academy. OK, he has not come through ours, but he is a local lad.
As for the 'homegrown' heading, we need to be a little careful not to get too excited. The King brothers were both at Huddersfield (and Meltham ) before joining us. I think George only had one year in our Academy, so joined quite late, certainly after Toby. Perhaps 'Academy Players' might be a better title.
........ and we had better not even discuss where Ben Currie and Morgan Smith originally came from.
Sat Dec 17, 2016 2:45 pm
The emphasis on UK players will certainly pay dividends. I have nothing against signing top class overseas players but Sandow et al show the dangers. With the money available in the NRL we may reach the stage where the only (decent) overseas player is the marquee signing.
Tue Dec 20, 2016 5:21 pm
NSW
Free-scoring winger
For a club that has such a burning hatred for Wigan you seem to like ex Wigan players/Wigan lads playing for you.
Hughes
Crosby
Russell
Currie
Hill
Brown
Ratchford
Who the F'in hell are Wigan? Ask your players.
Also yes you have "home grown" talent in the squad but the only ones with any quality are Cooper and Currie. Most of Warringtons best players are brought in from other teams.
Now your academy has been brilliant the last few seasons, I think you need a coach who will believe in them. Dragging Patton off in the GF for Sandow (all went down hill after that) and spending 100k on a 32 year old instead of going with him, doesn't show much trust.
Tue Dec 20, 2016 6:29 pm
NSW wrote:
For a club that has such a burning hatred for Wigan you seem to like ex Wigan players/Wigan lads playing for you.
Hughes
Crosby
Russell
Currie
Hill
Brown
Ratchford
Who the F'in hell are Wigan? Ask your players.
Also yes you have "home grown" talent in the squad but the only ones with any quality are Cooper and Currie. Most of Warringtons best players are brought in from other teams.
Now your academy has been brilliant the last few seasons, I think you need a coach who will believe in them. Dragging Patton off in the GF for Sandow (all went down hill after that) and spending 100k on a 32 year old instead of going with him, doesn't show much trust.
The dislike of Wigan stems from many years ago when Wigan bought most of the best players from other clubs. Including Warrington. Yes we have signed a number of Wigan born players, but so what? We have turned these ex Wiganners into League Leaders, so perhaps that is a testimony to our coaching capability?
Wigan have signed 7 England Academy players this year, none of which come from the Wigan area. Wigan have also signed any number of overseas players over the last few years including 2 French for next year's. So don't get too cocky about your team. So perhaps your production line of local players may be coming to an end.
Kevin Brown has been brought in to supplement the team, not replace Dec Patton. We don't want to burn out young players, we like to invest in the future....
Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:30 pm
NSW wrote:
For a club that has such a burning hatred for Wigan you seem to like ex Wigan players/Wigan lads playing for you.
Hughes
Crosby
Russell
Currie
Hill
Brown
Ratchford
Who the F'in hell are Wigan? Ask your players.
Also yes you have "home grown" talent in the squad but the only ones with any quality are Cooper and Currie. Most of Warringtons best players are brought in from other teams.
Now your academy has been brilliant the last few seasons, I think you need a coach who will believe in them. Dragging Patton off in the GF for Sandow (all went down hill after that) and spending 100k on a 32 year old instead of going with him, doesn't show much trust.
And one of Wigan's most revered players is that well known home grown talent Billy Boston erm I mean Jason Robin...Martin Off...
I'm sure you take the point
Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:46 pm
Don't forget Lee Mitchell ,more local talent back on the books .
Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:10 pm
Is the future bright because it's a future without overseas players, or is it a future bright because we're going to win things?
If we were to reach another two Grand Finals and lose them both with an all British squad, would this be success or would it be failure in the context of what we have already achieved.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:23 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
And one of Wigan's most revered players is that well known home grown talent Billy Boston erm I mean Jason Robin...Martin Off...
I'm sure you take the point
Where did Mike Gregory and Jackie Edwards come from?
What about when Murphy raided Leigh, and how did Andy Gregory and Jonathan Davies get to Wire. Some very short memories and primrose and blue tinted glasses on here.
Seriously, Merry Christmas to all. Look after the ones that are near and dear to you and stay safe.
