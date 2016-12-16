NSW wrote: For a club that has such a burning hatred for Wigan you seem to like ex Wigan players/Wigan lads playing for you.



Hughes

Crosby

Russell

Currie

Hill

Brown

Ratchford



Who the F'in hell are Wigan? Ask your players.



Also yes you have "home grown" talent in the squad but the only ones with any quality are Cooper and Currie. Most of Warringtons best players are brought in from other teams.



Now your academy has been brilliant the last few seasons, I think you need a coach who will believe in them. Dragging Patton off in the GF for Sandow (all went down hill after that) and spending 100k on a 32 year old instead of going with him, doesn't show much trust.

The dislike of Wigan stems from many years ago when Wigan bought most of the best players from other clubs. Including Warrington. Yes we have signed a number of Wigan born players, but so what? We have turned these ex Wiganners into League Leaders, so perhaps that is a testimony to our coaching capability?Wigan have signed 7 England Academy players this year, none of which come from the Wigan area. Wigan have also signed any number of overseas players over the last few years including 2 French for next year's. So don't get too cocky about your team. So perhaps your production line of local players may be coming to an end.Kevin Brown has been brought in to supplement the team, not replace Dec Patton. We don't want to burn out young players, we like to invest in the future....